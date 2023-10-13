Club América had a good transfer market with the arrivals of Kevin Álvarez, Julián Quiñones and Igor Lichnovskyelements that have become headlines of the team André Jardine.
Therefore, there is no doubt that, so far, the three incorporations have performed extremely well. However, the azulcrema board is aware that there is still a position in which they have not reinforced themselves and it is very important that they do so to support the team in all positions.
The Eagles will go in search of a left back where he currently is Luis Fuentes as owner and Salvador Reyes as a substitute. However, Fuentes’ age is already 37 years old and his career is close to ending. For his part, Salvador Reyes Since his arrival he has not been a player who offers guarantees in the position despite having received multiple opportunities.
Thus, Gerardo Arteaga It has become one of the wishes of the Águilas board to cover the left side.
Currently, the Santos Laguna youth squad is in the Genk of the Belgian First Division and although he usually plays regularly, he is not the undisputed starter in that position.
Prior to the start of Apertura 2023 when the rumor gained strength, however, no negotiations were reached. Now, prior to the friendly matches of the Mexican team where they will face Ghana and Germany, Arteaga was questioned again by Aztec Sports about a possible arrival in Coapa and his position remains the same.
“I didn’t know, honestly, anything about that topic; There are many topics that are only rumors, to me, personally, sometimes they are not discussed with me and in my plans and my mind is to stay in Europe, to stay there for a while longer,” she assured.
Finally, there is no doubt that this position is the one that most urgently needs to be reinforced by the team and Gerardo Arteaga It would be one of the most interesting options to sign and be the replacement for Luis Fuentes facing Clausura 2024. However, in Liga MX there are other options such as Omar Campos, Erick Aguirre, Jesús Gallardo and Maximiliano AraujoHowever, they are also complicated options.
