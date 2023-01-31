The transfer market is very close to closing in Europe and other parts of the world, so the clubs are working at a forced march to make their last moves. The América squad seems closed, but they will still seek to find a place for one of their players in another team. This is Jorge Meré, a Spanish defender whose letter belongs to the Águilas, but who was not registered for the Clausura 2023.
During the transfer window, the possibility of Meré joining Sporting de Gijón, owned by the Orlegui Group, was raised, but this signing did not materialize. A few hours before the market ends, everything indicates that another Spanish team would seek to take the former FC Colonia player. The interested team is Cádiz of the Spanish first division.
According to a report by the Fox Sports network, the negotiations between the two squads are advanced, there is already a concrete offer and it is expected that the native of Oviedo will sign up with Cádiz as a loan.
The Yellow Submarine urgently needs a central defender, since they lost Fali, one of their strongholds in the background, due to injury.
Cádiz is currently in 18th place in the general table and will need to improve their performance in the second part of the tournament to avoid relegation.
Meré, 25, played just 10 games with Club América. He later was transferred to Mazatlán, where he only played 6 duels. The defense’s passage through Mexican soccer was more painful than glorious.
#American #footballer #return #Europe
Leave a Reply