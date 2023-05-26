JPMorgan had offered jobs to the vast majority of the First Republic’s approximately 2,700 employees before the latter witnessed unrest, which means that 15 percent of the bank’s employees were laid off.

The First Republic had already cut 25 percent of its staff before the JP Morgan takeover.

The bank said that employees who were not offered jobs at JPMorgan will receive additional pay and benefits equivalent to 60 days.

Additional payments to those released are based on their time with the First Republic.

The crisis of the First Republic, which was based in San Francisco, is the second largest banking failure in US history.

Regulators sold all of his deposits and most of his assets to JPMorgan, after the collapse of three banks, including Signature and Silicon Valley, which threatened to undermine confidence in the US banking system.

These banks were notable for their large uninsured customer deposits, and for the tech industry, which was hit by high interest rates that made borrowing more expensive.