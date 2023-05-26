Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the decision to abolish visas for Georgian citizens was his initiative, but he was surprised by Tbilisi’s reaction to this idea.

“It was my decision and my proposal and is connected with a number of circumstances, including the holiday season,” the head of state said at a meeting with members of Delovaya Rossiya.

According to Putin, he had a desire to support those who want to build normal relations with Moscow, as well as Russian businesses and people who love Tbilisi.

He added that he was surprised by the reaction of Georgia, which followed the decision to abolish visas. Putin added that there “a completely incomprehensible storm arose on this issue.”

Direct flights between the Russian Federation and Georgia were suspended on July 8, 2019 by the decision of the Russian side, which was taken against the backdrop of past mass protests in Tbilisi, unrest and the security threat that arose against this background for the Russians who were there.

On May 10, the head of state lifted the ban on flights of Russian carriers to Georgia. At the same time, visas for citizens of this country were abolished.

Nine days later, the plane of the Russian airline “Azimuth” made the first direct flight from Moscow. Before the aircraft landed in Tbilisi, the airport lounge was closed. At the same time, supporters of the opposition Droa (Time) party tried to break through the police cordon.

In the same month, representatives of Georgian opposition parties and their supporters launched a series of protests against the backdrop of the resumption of flights between the countries.

One of the demonstrations took place in the capital of Georgia on 21 May. Opponents of direct flights between Georgia and Russia went to Rustaveli Street, where the office of Georgian Airways is located. The rally is held under the slogan “Georgia will never again become a province of Russia.” According to the organizers of the protest, their goals are the return of the visa regime and the abolition of direct flights to Russia.

The initiative to introduce visas for citizens of the Russian Federation was earlier proposed by the President Salome Zurabishviliwhich also criticizes direct flights between countries.