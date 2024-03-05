In the current cell phone market, there is a dispute between two brands, those who use Android or Apple, two proposals that are almost the same, but in the case of the creators of the iPhone, there has always been the belief that said devices offer some type of of status and puts them on a higher economic level. It is because of these myths that the association known as Consumer Intelligence Research Partner (CIRP) has conducted a new study to see if all of this is true at the end of the day.

According to what is mentioned, the study of CIRP began to review several points related to the owners of iPhone and Androidanalyzing first why iPhone follow behind Android at least in the United States. This is precisely because Apple users do not usually buy so many new cell phones, renewing the model every time their purchase begins to show its age, such as a low battery or even falling behind in terms of the iOS operating system.

It is added to the information that 61% of the users of a iPhone They updated the model after 2 years, which decreases to 43% with users of Android And it goes without saying, they are cheaper to acquire. This leads us to the fact that Apple customers have more money to invest in a new cell phone, but at the same time that expense is equivalent to three of the rival brands that users can purchase.

The rivalry between Apple and Android is a key phenomenon in the technology industry and, more specifically, in the smartphone market. Both companies represent two different approaches in the design, development and marketing of mobile devices and operating systems. However, competitors such as Samsung They have more technology under their belt that is not only limited to screens, but also some accessories that serve daily life among more ways to generate profits.

Editor's note: Of course, something that should also be considered is that many Apple users also buy on credit, so not everyone will pay you 30,000 Mexican pesos in cash to take home a cell phone. So, you should review that part too.