As a result of the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv, one person was killed and seven were injured. Three people are in serious condition, the ambulance driver Ita Tias said in an interview with Izvestia on Saturday, April 8.

“At first we were told that it was a car accident, later we learned that there was a shooting there and it all turned out to be a terrorist attack. At the moment, it is known about eight wounded, one of whom died, and three more were seriously injured, ”he said.

According to Izvestia correspondent Nikita Kulyukhin, a 30-year-old Italian was killed.

On April 7, a car hit a crowd on the Tel Aviv embankment. The police eliminated the criminal when he reached for a weapon.

On the night of April 8, footage from a surveillance camera appeared on the Web, which caught the moment a car hit a crowd of people on the embankment.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry called the incident a terrorist attack. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the mobilization of reserve border guards to stop possible terrorist attacks.

The Israeli police took away the terrorist’s car after they examined it, trying to find out more details of what happened. Law enforcement officers, among other things, establish whether the terrorist had an accomplice.