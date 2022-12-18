The terrorist attack in the Central African Republic (CAR) against the head of the Russian House, Dmitry Sytoy, will not affect relations between Bangui and Moscow. This was announced on Sunday, December 18, by the Ambassador of the Republic to the Russian Federation, Leon Dodonu-Punagaza.

“I don’t think it will affect our relationship. We are always for Russia and we support the Russian people, the Russian state, so there will be no changes. The people are for the Russians, and that’s all,” he said. “RIA News”.

The incident happened on December 16th. Syty received a parcel, which he opened in his office. As it turned out, it was stuffed with explosives, the device detonated. Satisfied was hospitalized. Later it became known that the package was sent from Lome, the capital of Togo, on behalf of Alex Sevillano Minguesa. At the scene of the assassination there was a note with a threat coming to the Russians from “all the French.”

The condition of the head of the Russian House is assessed as serious, but stable. He received a concussion.

Special Representative of the President of Russia for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that Russia does not intend to close the Russian House in the Central African Republic because of the assassination attempt on Sytyi and will make every effort to find the organizers of this terrorist attack.

The Russian House in Bangui, the capital of the CAR, opened in February 2022.