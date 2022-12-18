Chiapas.- This Sunday, December 18, in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas, temperatures of 21 to 29 degrees Celsius will be developing with a probability of rain.

According to National Metereological Service (SMN), this Sunday for Chiapas heavy rains of 50 to 75 millimeters are expected.

Likewise, it is expected that these rains are also occurring in states close to Chiapas, such as Tabasco, Oaxaca, Puebla and Veracruz.

The aforementioned precipitations could cause landslides, increase in the levels of rivers and streams, overflows and floods, for which the population is urged to attend to the warnings of the National Meteorological Service.

It may interest you:

On the other hand, during the afternoon, the maximum temperatures will oscillate between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius in areas of Chiapas, Guerrero, Michoacán and Oaxaca.