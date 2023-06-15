HS Analysis | High prices for plane tickets are the new normal, and there is no end in sight to the rise in prices

Flight tickets prices have risen by about a quarter since the pandemic, the airlines’ umbrella organization IATA and Finnair estimate.

From the perspective of price hawks, prices seem to have risen even more. The reason may be that you can hardly find really cheap flights anymore, because the demand is greater than the supply on many routes.

On Asian routes, on the other hand, the costs of airlines circling Russian airspace have risen by 70–80 percent, and it is reflected in the prices.

DATE and Finnair also predict that prices will continue to rise.

There are many reasons for the price increase: pent-up travel demand after the pandemic years, inflation, the increase in fuel prices caused by the war, and various supply gaps.

Airlines have many types of labor and component shortages.

Finnair says that leisure travel has already fully returned to the pre-pandemic level, and business travel also accounts for about 90 percent of its turnover. The amount of business travel is still only about 70 percent of the former level, but the increase in turnover comes from increased prices.

Director of Communications at Finnair Days Tallqvist predicts that even after three years the prices will at least not fall.

The reason is, above all, that the regulation due to aircraft emissions is getting tighter.

“It is not possible that those costs would not be transferred to the ticket prices when the airlines still have to pay off their enormous debts.”

Finnair’s Communications Director Päivyt Tallqvist.

In years Between 2020 and 2022, airlines made a total of $183 billion in net losses, IATA estimated in June 2023.

The number is the largest in the history of aviation.

During the crisis, Finnair acquired a total of three billion euros in financing, for example by selling and re-leasing aircraft.

Finnair’s owners had to finance Finnair with a capital loan of 400 million euros issued by the state and a share issue of 500 million euros, in which the state participated with 285 million euros according to its ownership.

The state therefore had to put a total of 685 million euros into the troubled company. It’s alot. For comparison, Finnair’s market value is now more than 800 million euros.

The blue-and-white wing is thus largely at the mercy of the state. It’s good to remember when Finnair’s various price increases come up.

The main reason the increase in prices is due to the increase in expenses and the drastic increase in passenger demand.

When people want to travel, trips are made at higher prices.

Finnair’s latest means of financing is related to the tightening of conditions for hand luggage. On intra-European flights with the cheapest ticket, you can only bring a small bag under the seat into the cabin.

You have to pay an additional price of 9 or 14 euros for traditional flight bags suitable for hat racks.

The fee is charged separately for each flight, for example when flying twice from Oulu to the destination via Helsinki.

Airlines the advice for buying cheap tickets is always the same – buy tickets as early as possible.

“Flights typically go on sale approximately a year in advance. Cheap price points are sold first,” advises Tallqvist.

The advice is also often true.

Dynamic pricing practiced by airlines is its own form of art, where the aim is to fill the cabin as profitably as possible with the help of a machine learning algorithm.

Price conscious however, the traveler should take note of a few pieces of advice.

Departures in the morning are always typically more expensive than in the afternoon. Monday, Sunday and Friday are busy travel days. Tuesday departure and return are often cheaper.

From the airline price calendars, you can easily see what kind of savings can be made if you don’t fly during the favorite times of weekend vacationers or business travelers.

From here About HS you will find more tips from professionals on how to find the cheapest tickets and accommodation.

Multi Today, the airline strives to ensure that a trip purchased from its own website or app would be the cheapest option.

Still, for example, Finnair’s flights on the route Helsinki-Nice-Helsinki were found cheaper on the website of the booking system company Skyscanner for next fall, so I went to Finnair’s website to buy the tickets.

“Our goal is that the ticket bought through Finnair.com is always the cheapest,” says Tallqvist.

He says that Skyscanner is connected to Finnair’s own pricing system so that price differences should never occur.

However, these types of “pricing mistakes” seem to be common enough with airlines that a careful buyer should look at the comparison price on a website that compares flight prices.

“ “Every minute pays.”

with Finnair the increase in prices is also explained by the fact that Asian routes must be flown around Russian airspace.

On flights to Tokyo, the distance has increased by 40 percent, and crew costs even more than doubled when the return trip could no longer be made within the same day, Tallqvist says.

On European flights, Finnair goes around the airspace of Belarus and Ukraine.

“Every minute pays.”

Air travel extending to Asia due to the war, for example, the range of Finnair’s Airbus 330 is no longer sufficient for Asian traffic.

Therefore, Finnair has leased its planes to other airlines.

Four narrow-body Airbus A-320 series planes have been leased to British Airways, and two A330 planes are going to the Australian Qantas for the Sydney–Bangkok and Sydney–Singapore routes.

These routes are flown by Finnair pilots.

“First we fly the Helsinki-Singapore route and then between Singapore and Sydney,” says Tallqvist.

Efficiency is now sought by all possible means.

“Airlines are looking at which routes and network they get the best return on.”

Read more: Finnair issued a positive earnings warning

Read more: Finnair has gradually changed many of its services to paid services – “Ordinary consumers may feel that they will suffer”

Background The profitability of airlines is improving The director general of airlines IATA spoke about the global outlook for airlines at the airline association’s annual meeting in Istanbul on June 5, 2023. See also Fires The attic fire spreads a lot of smoke to the environment on Aleksis Kivi Street in Helsinki Airlines on June 5, the umbrella organization IATA raised its forecast for the improvement of airlines’ profitability for the year 2023. Net earnings for airlines were forecast to more than double to $9.8 billion from $4.7 billion in December 2022. The result before depreciation and financial items, i.e. EBITDA, was estimated to rise to 22.4 billion dollars. It is already seven times higher than the forecast given in December. It is believed that the number of passengers this year will already rise close to the figures of 2019, i.e. before the pandemic. This year, air passengers are expected to be 4.35 billion, compared to 4.54 billion in 2019, IATA said. Freight traffic is still lower than in 2019 as a result of the slowdown in international trade. Airlines IATA predicted that the combined turnover would increase by ten percent to a good 800 billion dollars. At the same time, according to the estimate, expenses will increase by approximately eight percent. “The economic development of airlines in 2023 beats expectations. Stronger profitability is supported by many positive developments,” IATA stated in its announcement. These factors include China’s rapid and earlier-than-expected removal of corona restrictions, high freight prices and the stabilization of aviation fuel prices in the first half of the year, IATA Director General Willie Walsh stated. According to Walsh’s assessment, the return of airlines to profitability is a significant turnaround, even if the profit percentage remains at a modest 1.2 percent of turnover according to the forecast. Before the corona pandemic, in the period between 2015 and 2019, the average net profit percentage of airlines was 4.2, IATA said. According to Walsh, the average profit of airlines per passenger is still modest, only 2.25 dollars or 2.09 euros per passenger.

Correction June 15, 2023 at 7:53 a.m.: Earlier, the article incorrectly spoke of an airline called Quantas, in reality the company’s name is Qantas.