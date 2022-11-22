By Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The coalition of parties that supported President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the defeated campaign for re-election presented a representation to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on Tuesday in which it asks for an “extraordinary verification” of the electoral results pointing out the alleged malfunction of some models of electronic voting machines in the second round, questioning the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

This is an administrative type of challenge and it is not unprecedented – in 2014, the then defeated candidate Aécio Neves (PSDB) asked for an audit of the results that kept the then president Dilma Rousseff (PT) in the Planalto.

The procedure requested by Aécio that year did not find any irregularities. In fact, no such questioning has ever prospered in the country in more than two decades of operation of the electronic voting system, the target of an attack without evidence by Bolsonaro and allies.

The progress or not of Bolsonarist representation depends on the TSE. Formed by seven effective ministers –three come from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), two come from the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) and two are jurists from the legal profession–, the TSE is currently chaired by Alexandre de Moraes, minister of the Supreme Court.

Experts point out that petitions considered in bad faith can result in the punishment of those who promoted them – even with undeniability.

PRESENTATION OF EVIDENCE

The way to challenge the result of the elections is to present any evidence of fraud and formalize a request to the court.

In the case of the representation moved by the Bolsonaro ticket this Tuesday, the allegation is that there was an alleged malfunction of some models of electronic voting machines in the second round that mistakenly gave victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Digital election consultant Giuseppe Janino, one of the creators of the Brazilian electronic voting machine, said that the log file –used as the basis for the petition to the TSE– “has nothing to do with the core of the electronic voting machine ecosystem”. According to him, there is no interference from him with regard to receiving the vote, recording the vote or checking the results.

“The log is an auditing mechanism, among the many other auditing mechanisms that the electronic voting machine has. It records all the operations that occur in the electronic ballot box, from the moment it is loaded until the moment it is turned off”, he said, comparing it to an airplane black box, a “satellite file that simply registers the events that happen in the electronic ballot box”.

“Therefore, if the log fails, which was certainly not the case, it would not interfere at all in the functioning of the reception of the vote and its calculation”, highlighted him, who was for years Secretary of Information Technology at the TSE.

According to Janino, the urn does not depend, in terms of auditing, exclusively on the log.

“Such arguments raised at this moment are nothing more than new attempts to discredit the electronic ballot box and the digital election process. The same process that has been electing the rulers of our country for 26 years, contributing to democracy,” he said.

TWO PATHS TO CONTESTATION

Through the administrative route, it is possible to request the court to carry out an audit in relation to the counting of votes.

This is an administrative procedure that aims to discuss the occurrence of irregularities in the electoral process, such as a possible failure in the counting of votes. It is up to the interested party to expose the irregularities raised to the Electoral Justice, always in a substantiated manner and with due proof of their evidence. In addition, the costs of carrying out the audit must be borne by the interested party.

“This procedure was used in 2014, when the then defeated candidate Aécio Neves (PSDB) questioned the votes obtained by President Dilma Rousseff (PT)”, highlighted Camilo Onoda Caldas, director of the Luiz Gama Institute and postdoctoral fellow in Democracy and Human Rights .

At the time, the PSDB claimed that there were complaints and suspicions about the system on the internet and social networks. After carrying out the audit, carried out by the party itself, the TSE informed that the document confirmed that there had been no evidence of tampering with programs, votes or even any indication of violation of the secrecy of the vote in the election in question.

In the judicial sphere, there is the possibility of filing actions to challenge the elective mandate (Aime) and electoral judicial investigation (Aije).

The first of them, according to Caldas, is the most used when candidates understand that the opponent committed abuse of economic power, corruption or there would have been fraud in the elections.

This type of action, provided for in the Constitution, must be proposed within 15 days after the winning candidate’s diploma. The diplomacy of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will take place until the 19th of December.

The Aije, in turn, is provided for in Complementary Law 64 of 1990 (Ineligibility), it must be presented by the date of diplomation and has a similar objective to the Aime, that is, to investigate possible abuses of power.

The two types of actions can lead to the ineligibility of the candidate and the loss of mandate, if they are judged to be valid.

“It is important to emphasize that the contestation hypotheses must be based on robust circumstances and must be accompanied by solid evidence about the irregularity raised. In addition, the consequence of this contestation for the final result of the elections must be examined. These are questions that must be evaluated according to the specific case and with due caution”, said Costódio Rodrigues, specialist in Administrative Law.

PLENARY

Rodrigues also stated that, in cases involving candidates for president of the Republic, both the administrative process and the lawsuits are judged by the plenary of the electoral court.

This applies both to, for example, the admissibility of an audit request and the judgment after carrying out the investigation of the case, he added.

JUDGMENT

The party or coalition that has collected evidence of fraud must present it to the TSE. The court will assess whether the documentation has the minimum support to open an investigation and, at the end of the investigation, the instance assesses whether or not the request is valid.

Caldas warned of the fact that, according to the Constitution, an action to challenge an elected person knowing that it was proposed recklessly and in bad faith –without any evidence, for example– can lead to the accountability of the author of the process .

For the general coordinator of the Brazilian Academy of Electoral and Political Law (Abradep), Luiz Fernando Pereira, if Bolsonaro and allies attack the polls based on known untrue data, the TSE should impose an eight-year sentence of ineligibility.

Pereira said that this is a novelty in this electoral process and stems from the court’s decision to revoke, in October last year, the mandate of the state deputy for Paraná Fernando Francischini (then in the PSL), Bolsonaro’s ally, for having spread false news about the integrity of electronic voting machines. The TSE condemned the parliamentarian for misuse of the media and abuse of political power and authority, making him ineligible.

According to the expert, after the decision on Francischini, the electoral court amended an article of a resolution to provide for the possibility of ineligibility for eight years, including the removal of the mandate.

“The disclosure or sharing of facts that are known to be untrue or seriously out of context that affects the integrity of the electoral process, including the voting, counting and totaling of votes, is prohibited, and the electoral court, at the request of the Public Ministry, determines the cessation of the illicit act. , without prejudice to the determination of criminal responsibility, abuse of power and misuse of the means of communication”, says article 9º-A, of resolution 23.671 of the TSE.