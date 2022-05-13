from Daniela Natali

Today there are many variations of our national dish, useful in case you have to exclude some substances or if you want to alternate nutrients

In Italy, when it comes to pasta, one immediately thinks of durum wheat, but other types of pasta have spread over the years oriental originbut also local (such as tagliatelle di buckwheat) and derivatives born from the “recovery” of almost forgotten agricultural products (such as emmer) or, again, due to the refinement of production techniques.

Do they lose weight? The hope of many is that these “alternative” pastas are less caloric of the traditional one, forgetting, however, that it is not macaroni and spaghetti that make you fat, but above all their condiment, as Marina Carcea, technologist manager of the Crea Alimenti e Nutrrizione research center points out: “The value of these products does not lie in their low calorie content: the differences with traditional spaghetti, in fact, are not many, but in the fact that they allow us to vary the diet. Some are richer than proteins, other fiber and mineral elements and vitamins. Others, being

gluten-free

do not create problems for those suffering from celiac disease, others finally have a low glycemic index and may be more suitable for diabetics (remembering that even durum wheat pasta has a rather low glycemic index) ». Let's review, together with Marina Carcea, the characteristics of the different types of pasta that are on the market.

With soy It derives from a legume, soy, rich in proteins and poorer in carbohydrates, with a good content of vitamins, vegetable fibers and mineral salts, especially calcium, iron and magnesium. Topped with sautéed vegetables with a little oil, it is suitable for low-calorie diets and, of course, for celiacs since gluten is not present.

With rice From a nutritional point of view, it is not exactly equivalent to the rice we use for risotto because to make spaghetti you go through a grinding and kneading phase and this involves a different bioavailability of the nutrients and a different digestibility. Rice pasta is naturally gluten-free, therefore recommended for those suffering from celiac disease. Highly digestible, it is also particularly suitable for those with abdominal swelling problems; in its non-wholemeal version, it has a slightly lower caloric content than durum wheat pasta, but a higher glycemic index.

With spelled Spelled is a cereal rich in proteins, fibers and vitamins of group B. All types of spelled contain gluten proteins and therefore pasta cannot be consumed by celiacs. However, it has a low glycemic index because a wholemeal flour is used. Since spelled is a very rustic and resistant cereal, no phytochemical compounds are required for its cultivation and this makes spelled, and the pasta made from it, particularly appreciated by lovers of organic products.

Based on Konjak Also known as shirataki pasta in Italy and as «shirataki noodles» abroad, it is obtained from the root (or rather from the bulb, the underground part of the plant) of an Asian plant called konjak. It comes in the form of thin spaghetti, is gluten-free, high in fiber and low in calories.

Of corn It is made from corn flour and is gluten-free. In addition to the classic yellow corn, there is a white variety, grown in Veneto. Both are used to prepare polenta, but it is also suitable for the production of pasta (alone or mixed with other cereals). It has a low protein content and is high in carbohydrates.

Quinoa It is obtained from the grinding and processing of quinoa, a pseudocereal, and is gluten-free. It is obtained from the part of the plant destined to germinate which, like all seeds, is rich in nutrients: it is an excellent source of vegetable proteins, fibers, vitamins and contains phosphorus, potassium, iron.

Buckwheat It is a good source of protein. Buckwheat is also rich in mineral salts, in particular potassium, calcium and phosphorus, in vitamins and polyunsaturated fatty acids. It is used for the famous pizzoccheri, but also for other types of pasta often mixed with other cereals.

With legumes Technically it was not easy to obtain it, because the pasta made from legume flour alone tended to flake off during cooking, but it was worth a try given the high nutritional value of legumes, rich in proteins. For now, the most successful is based on lentils, which have the advantages of legumes (proteins, fibers, minerals) but there are also chickpea, pea and “multilegume” pastes. It may contain a little durum wheat flour which facilitates kneading: therefore celiacs must read the labels.