The UANL Tigres hosted Toluca in the first leg quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament and kept the victory and the advantage by thrashing 4-1 with scores from Cordova, Gignac, Vigon and Lopezwhile for the Red Devils he discounted Fernandez.
In this way, the San Nicolás de los Garza team has a three-goal advantage for their visit to Nemesio Diez, so the scarlet team will have to win by at least three scores to eliminate the cats.
In this way, for the commitment in the State of Mexico this Sunday, May 14 at 12:00 p.m., we leave you with what could be the possible line-ups of the teams.
Q: Tiago Volpi – The Brazilian goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in Mexican soccer and is a key piece for the current operation.
RHP: Carlos Orrantia – The experienced Mexican was not a starter in most of the tournament, but in the last dates of the regular phase he began to receive minutes and his recent activity has led him to start in this Liguilla.
CB: Andres Mosquera – The Colombian is fully trusted by ambriz and for this reason it is immovable in the central office.
CB: Valber Huerta – The Chilean is an immovable starter because he has played the entire tournament, he has become a key player.
LI: Brian Garcia – The Mexican is another of those who have been starters throughout the tournament and have all the confidence of the coaching staff.
MC: Claudio Baeza – The Chilean midfielder is a player with great qualities and that is why he has the confidence of being a key part of the team.
MC: Marcel Ruiz – The Mexican youth has been confirmed as a player with a lot of potential and that is why he has received the opportunity to start.
MD: Jean Meneses – Another of ‘Nacho’s’ highly trusted players, the Chilean is a fundamental man in creating play.
CM: Leonardo Fernandez – Here’s more, the Uruguayan is a benchmark and total idol in the team, from his first stage until now everyone respects him for his quality.
IM: Maximiliano Araujo – As a winger or as a midfielder, the Uruguayan contributes a lot in offense and can therefore play in any position.
DC: Carlos Gonzalez – The best center forward of the team, he is the goal man who can contribute in attack at any time.
Q: Nahuel Guzman – At the moment the ‘paton‘ is doing a good job in the finals with his trademark mind game against his opponents.
RHP: Javier Aquino – At this time the team needs the experience of Not here and that is why Siboldi has preferred him over the youthful Jesús Garza, at least in the starting position, since he has given the youth squad minutes as a revulsion.
CB: Diego Reyes – The Mexican defender has assumed the title in this tournament since there can only be one foreign defender, it is for them that he has won the title from Igor Lichnovsky on several occasions.
CB: Samir Caetano – The Brazilian defender has taken over ownership in the central office together with the Mexican Kingssince they can only have a foreigner in that zone in matches that have the capacity of foreigners covered.
LI: Jesus Angulo – He is the absolute owner of the left wing, his quality and youth give him a lot of advantage in the team and he is one of the inevitable in the team.
MC: Juan Pablo Vigon – In the absence due to injury of Fernando Gorriaranthe experienced vigon You can fulfill the responsibility of doing what is necessary to meet the needs of the position.
MC: Guido Pizarro – The presence of the captain and referent of the feline midfield cannot be missing, the team’s engine will continue as the starter.
MD: Raymundo Fulgencio – the youthful Mexican attacker has received the opportunity to play more with Siboldi on the bench.
CAM: Sebastian Cordova – The Mexican has received the confidence of having more playing minutes and has been responding.
IM: Diego Lainez – Completing the trio of Mexicans in the feline attack, the youngster has the confidence and with his speed and overflow the team hopes that he can contribute to the offense.
DC: Andre-Pierre Gignac – There is no explanation here, simply the team’s top scorer cannot be missing in the offense, he can always make the difference at any time.
