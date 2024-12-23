Christmas is coming and with it many outings and trips, some homes are full of family and friends, but others remain empty. And it is precisely when we leave our homes for a few days that we stop to think if they are sufficiently protected to avoid robberies and assaults. The alarm sector has been making major changes to its services and has new tools that improve results. «We have a lot of technology available to improve the services we can offer our clients. AI is the clear protagonist, but the development of video and mobile applications are also providing differential value,” says Fernando Saldaña, marketing, sales and product director of Movistar Prosegur Alarmas.

Among the different innovations with AI, the recognition of usage patterns stands out, “which allows the system to learn the daily habits of connecting and disconnecting the alarm,” highlights Saldaña. If it detects that the user has forgotten to activate or deactivate the alarm, it sends a notification to the mobile phone to correct the forgetfulness. Furthermore, “if you are a Movistar customer, the alarm knows if you have left the house thanks to your WiFi network connections and will notify you so that you can connect the alarm,” he adds.

Another clear example is the union of AI with high-definition video, which achieves intelligent recognition in the integrated cameras, capable of differentiating between people, pets and different sounds, sending notifications in real time to the user’s mobile phone and thus reducing the false alarms. “These AI-based functionalities not only increase home protection, but also improve the comfort and peace of mind of users by adapting to their particular needs,” indicates the marketing, sales and product director of Movistar Prosegur Alarmas.

Fernando Saldaña indicates that the alarm market has been growing steadily in Spain in recent years. “The penetration of security systems connected to the police in Spain is 10% and the best references from northern European countries or the United States are close to 30%, which is why we think that the market has a lot of growth potential,” he underlines. . According to the company’s estimates, this number could double in the coming years.









Innovations

Securitas Direct has been using AI for many years, both to make its processes more efficient and to create increasingly robust security solutions. “AI has revolutionized the way in which different threats are detected and responded to, marking a before and after in the protection of homes and businesses,” he highlights. Laura Gonzalvo, Director of Communication and ESG at Securitas Direct Iberia, Italy and Latam. They remember that the security industry, and specifically the field of alarms, has a core based entirely on the IoT. «We always say that we were the inventors of the IoT more than three decades ago when we connected an alarm to an alarm receiving center. Today, we manage more than 44 million signals a day from our CRA, the nerve center of Securitas Direct,” adds Gonzalvo. They manage this large amount of information thanks to the combination of technology and human experience. “Without it it would be impossible to process such an amount of information and prioritize it to make correct decisions at decisive moments,” he clarifies.

Sector trends in 2025 In 2025, home automation will continue to evolve to strengthen home security and improve the well-being of its inhabitants. According to data from Statista, it is estimated that 20% of homes in Spain will be smart, which is equivalent to 3.8 million connected homes. From EZVIZ they believe that digital peepholes, smart locks and video intercoms “are going to transform Spanish homes next year. These solutions not only turn homes into more comfortable and efficient spaces, but also reinforce security, providing greater peace of mind to their inhabitants.” More and more people are leaving traditional keys behind and opting for alternatives such as smart locks, which provide greater convenience and security. “The same happens with devices such as digital peepholes or video intercoms, which allow greater control of access to homes,” explains Laura Anós, marketing manager at EZVIZ Spain.

AI has been fundamental to the development of its new generation of alarms. “Our in-house developed PreSense technology integrates advanced sensing devices, AI, IoT and predictive models. This allows us to identify intrusions and emergencies with greater precision and speed, reducing the reaction time to less than 20 seconds,” clarifies the Director of Communication and ESG. They have managed to significantly reduce false alarms, improving customer experience and operational efficiency. They rely on AI and predictive models to be able to verify a risk situation in the shortest time possible. “We establish patterns through AI that allows us to know the risk propensity of each situation,” he adds. They are also expanding their AI knowledge to the new capabilities of their new sensors, video cameras, algorithms and real-time processing. Another of its innovations is ZeroVision, which allows you to act proactively, immediately and remotely in the event of a verified intrusion, generating a situation of zero visibility, with harmless smoke that prevents vision and forces the intruder to leave the property immediately.

Image analysis

Pablo Vargas, Marketing Manager at Lasser, points out as one of the latest improvements in the sector the analysis of images by increasingly advanced software, supported by deep learning, “with which manufacturers have provided their teams with increasingly “more and more advanced autonomous analysis, with systems that learn from events and experiences, through increasingly dynamic and simple configuration and programming rules.” These systems are capable of reducing false alarms to an increasing extent and their algorithms for detecting and identifying human figures, animals or vehicles are more advanced every year and the error rate is increasingly lower. However, “at this time, human control and verification is still vital to discern, without error, whether the system is under true intrusion,” admits Vargas. Lasser is committed to customized solutions “that add extra security and uncertainty to thieves.”

From this firm they believe that manufacturers “have not yet taken advantage of the potential that applied AI could have on paper to improve the quality and robustness of security systems, but we know that they are working on it and that the coming years will be exciting.” Although the hiring of an alarm or the purchase of a security device is not a frequent Christmas gift, Lasser affirms that what is something more common for some time now “is the purchase and maintenance of alarms aimed at parents and grandparents, users with a senior profile, which are paid for by children who want to provide protection to their elderly parents,” says Pablo Vargas.

Democratization

Technology has democratized access to advanced security solutions, allowing a greater number of homes to enjoy quality protection at competitive prices. At EZVIZ, for example, they develop devices adapted to the needs of consumers to be intuitive and accessible, such as smart security cameras, digital peepholes, video intercoms and smart locks. “These gadgets are not only easy to install and use, but also offer advanced functions such as real-time viewing and automatic notifications from the application,” explains Laura Anós, Marketing Manager at EZVIZ Spain.