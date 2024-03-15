The Finalsthe free-to-play shooter from Embark Studios which won the hearts of players with its surprise launch during the last Game Awards, from March 14th introduces a new season with vibrant and, pardon the term, glitchy content. That's right glitchati, the group CNS hackers took control of The Finals promising to evolve the challenges, within the show we will have new mechanics based on the Hacking and not only.

Private Lobby and the SYS$HORIZON Map: Innovative Heart of the Season

Embark Studios in this new season it has added one of the most requested mechanics by the community, the private lobbieswhere it will be possible to create personalized games and encourage the growth of the community thanks to the organization of private tournaments.

But the beating heart of this new season is represented by the map SYS$HORIZON, a gaming environment that blends digital and real elements, offering a unique setting for battles. This map, with its vaporwave style and glitchy fragments of Las Vegas, perfectly embodies the hacking theme, offering players a new and immersive visual experience.

New Weapons and Balances: Arsenal Refresh

But the news doesn't stop here. Season 2 introduces new weapons, such as the KS-23 shotgunthe 93R pistol and the FAMAS assault rifleenriching players' arsenal with new tactical options.

Unfortunately the KS-23 shotgun and the FAMAS assault rifle they seem to require balancing, as the KS-23 is unable to inflict sufficient damage to effectively fit into the loadout of the heavy class while the FAMAS with its shorter range struggles to act as an alternative to the FCAR assault rifle of the medium class.

There 93R pistol instead it stands out with its versatility and its deadly three-shot bursts, adding to the already well-stocked arsenal of lightweight competitors.

Revolutionary Gadgets and New Gameplay Dynamics

Along with new guns, themed gadgets could not be missing hacking, to revolutionize competitors' strategies. The Dematerializer introduced for the middle class, for example, allows you to temporarily eliminate solid surfaces, creating new paths and opportunities for attack or escape.

The Data Reshaper instead it transforms enemy defenses into random objects, disorientating opponents and offering new tactical dynamics to the game. These gadgets, along with glitch grenades that create portals and anti-gravity devices, make every game unpredictable and full of twists.

Power Shift Mode and Challenger Circuit: Innovations and Rewards

There Season 2 of The Finals it also introduces a new game mode, Power Shift, which represents one of the most exciting new features. This 5v5 mode defies convention, featuring gameplay where teams must escort a mobile platform across the arena, adding another layer of strategy and collaboration.

The movement of the platform, influenced by the number of players present on it, requires careful resource management and impeccable team coordination, offering an intense and rewarding gaming experience. No less important is the introduction of the Challenger Circuit, a new challenge system that rewards players with unique rewards, encouraging active and constant participation.

Together with the renovated Battle Passwhich now includes a wide range of skins, costumes and emotes, Season 2 aims to enrich the gaming experience with aesthetic content that allows players to further customize their avatars and stand out in battle.

This new season of The Finals demonstrates Embark Studios' commitment to keeping the game fresh, dynamic and up to date with player expectations. Although it is inspired by some elements present in other titles of the genre, The Finals manages to maintain a strong identity thanks to its ability to innovate and surprise.

The topic of hacking, in particular, offers a rich and fascinating narrative context, which intertwines perfectly with the game mechanics, creating a unique and immersive experience. In conclusion, Season 2 of The Finals proves to be an exciting chapter for the Embark Studios title, offering players new challenges, environments and game tools that promise to keep their attention and fun high.

With his mix of innovation and loyalty to the formula that has already won over thousands of players, The Finals confirms itself as one of the most interesting and dynamic free-to-play games of the moment, capable of offering a competitive and engaging experience for both veterans and newcomers.