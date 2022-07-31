The signing of a memorandum of understanding between the three countries, last Thursday, to extend the gas pipeline “TSGP” came more than 40 years after the emergence of the idea of ​​the project, and the obstruction of its implementation, until the economic fluctuations and changes in the map of international relations against the background of the Russian-Ukrainian war, and Europe’s urgent need for gas to inflate The soul of the project.

The pipeline may transport 30 billion cubic meters annually to Europe, extending for a distance of 4,000 km. It is scheduled to start from Warri in Nigeria and end in Hassi R’Mel in Algeria, where it will connect to existing pipelines to deliver gas to Europe.

Algeria gains

In his interview with Sky News Arabia, Algerian parliament member and economic expert Abdelkader Berish expects that the pipeline is a strategic project that will contribute to increasing Algeria’s gas production and export capabilities, and expanding its share in the European market.

Algeria exported 54 billion cubic meters of gas in 2021, mostly to Italy and Spain. Algeria’s Sonatrach, Italy’s Eni, American Occidental Petroleum and France’s Total signed in July a $4 billion agreement, which will allow Italy to supply large quantities of gas.

Breish pointed to another strategic dimension that represents a great gain for Algeria, which is that the trans-Saharan pipeline will enhance its position as a reliable partner capable of ensuring energy security for Europe, which seeks to dispense with Russian gas.

This project will also enhance Algeria’s income from hard currency to contribute to achieving Algeria’s financial resilience, allowing for the initiation of economic reforms, increasing spending on infrastructure, social development, and increasing job opportunities.

security challenge

Amid these hopes, the project faces the risk of exposure to terrorist groups, as it passes through uninhabited desert places.

The pipeline will connect the Nigerian gas fields through Niger to the Algerian border to connect them with the Algerian network, and extends 4,128 km, including 1,037 km in Nigeria, 841 km in Niger and 2,310 km in Algeria.

However, the Algerian MP warns that this security challenge is taken into account by the three countries, because the project is strategic for them.

Terrorist groups are active in the Saharan regions, most notably Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Algeria has witnessed more than one attack in the past years targeting gas and oil fields, the most famous of which is the hostage crisis in Ain Amenas oil in 2013, and behind it were elements loyal to the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda.

In 2016, al-Qaeda claimed an attack on a gas station in Algeria operated by the Norwegian “Statoil” and the British “BP”, with rocket-propelled grenades.

In February 2020, ISIS claimed an attack on an Algerian military base near the border with Mali, killing a soldier.

Niger and Nigeria also suffer from an upsurge in terrorist groups such as Boko Haram, ISIS and Al-Qaeda.