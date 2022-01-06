Leo Messi, who was positive of COVID-19 During the end of the year holidays that he went to Argentina, he will train “in the next few days” with his teammates from Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Messi had left Rosario for Paris with a private plane at midnight on Wednesday, according to the Argentine press.

PSG, which had reported the contagion of the Argentine star last weekend, did not give any indication this Thursday about whether he will be available for next Sunday’s league game in Lyon.

The Champions League title, the key

In Spain the information is handled that Messi could leave PSG in the middle of the year, that he is uncomfortable, that he has not adapted.

According to El Chiringuito ‘by Josep Pedrerol, Messi would leave France if he does not win the Champions League with PSG.

It is not confirmed information, but the credibility of the program says it all, although no one has come out to disprove the version.

“Messi will always miss the ‘modus vivendi’ he had in Barcelona. If he triumphs, which is to win the Champions League, he can extend his stay for another year. If PSG do not win the Champions League, a year will be very long. and he could force his departure in June, “said the ‘Lobo’ Carrasco, a member of the program.

