The Russian Foreign Ministry opened a special hotline for Russians in connection with the situation in Kazakhstan. This is reported in Telegram-channel department.

You can contact the Ministry by phone number +7 (495) 695 45 45 or by e-mail dskc@mid.ru. Russian citizens in Kazakhstan have been urged to observe heightened security measures, avoid demonstration sites, and secure food supplies.

The Russian department emphasizes that the Kazakh authorities are taking measures to stabilize the situation in the country, but the situation in some cities remains tense.

On January 5, the Russian Foreign Ministry, against the background of the situation in Kazakhstan and the imposition of a curfew, advised Russians in the country to hide in houses and hotels with food and water supplies. Prior to that, the department called for a peaceful settlement of the situation.