THE TRUTH MURCIA. Saturday, August 6, 2022, 00:05



The Ministry of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration has allocated 3,245,000 euros to 21 self-employed workers and agri-food companies in the Region to maintain 154 jobs since the launch of the ‘Icref+Agro’ credit line of the Ukraine Plan of the Community.

Specifically, this line of credit is intended to finance investment projects and working capital for the self-employed and companies in the regional agricultural and agri-food sector, with 12 million euros for loans of up to half a million euros on advantageous terms.

Thus, this line of the Institute of Credit and Finance of the Community, in collaboration with Avalam and seven financial entities, exempts from the opening commission of 0.5% for projects that meet sustainability criteria, the interest rate is Euribor 1 year plus 2% and can count on a grace period of up to three years. In addition, the repayment of the loan can be carried out monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annually, conditions that in banking are only available to large clients.

«From ICref, we provide loans with preferential conditions, both to SMEs and the self-employed who would have difficult access to financing, but with viable businesses and job generators. An example is the ‘Icref +Agro’ line, with loans of up to half a million euros, which we launched this year and from which 21 companies and freelancers have already benefited with more than three million euros,” said the counselor, Luis Alberto Marin.

One of the beneficiary companies of this line of credit is Inverfresh, which yesterday received a visit from the Minister of Economy. Dedicated to the marketing and distribution of fruit and vegetables under the ‘Gladiator’ trademark, it has an online sales channel, has accessed one of the credits from the ‘Icref +Agro’ line for working capital and currently has a staff of up to 23 people.