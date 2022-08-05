So far, rising tensions between China and Taiwan, in the wake of US politician Nancy Pelosi’s brief but controversial visit to Taipei, are playing out exactly as predicted.

First, China declared six exclusion zones around Taiwan, an autonomous island it considers a breakaway province.

Then, within two hours of those zones coming into effect, Beijing fired at least two Dong Feng ballistic missiles across the strait into areas off Taiwan’s northern coast.

This closely follows the pattern of what China did in 1996, the last time the Asian giant tried to punish Taiwan for seeking international recognition.

The goal of the tests is clearly intimidation.

But what is happening is also causing massive disruption to Taiwan’s airline and shipping industries.

The waters around Taiwan are some of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

And all those ships have now been forced to change course.

On Taiwan’s north coast, in the fishing port of Bi Sha Yu, fishermen sitting on the promenade were mending their nets and grunting loudly, “It’s always us little ones who suffer when politicians fight.”

“But what can we do, it’s too dangerous to go out now,” said the captain of one of the boats.

Another mooring his boat after returning to port explained that they had left that morning, “but the coastguard radioed us and told us all to return to port immediately,” he said.

But he said he was not worried.

“We don’t know where the exclusion zones are, so we have to do what the coast guard tells us.”

Standing on the dock, his wife was much less optimistic: “Every day that goes by we lose money. We can’t fish, but we still have to pay the crew’s wages!”

Most of the people the BBC spoke to do not believe that China is about to attack Taiwan.

“They’re a bunch of mobsters,” said a man fishing off the pier.

“Those communists talk a lot, but they won’t do anything. We have been living with their threats for 70 years.”

However, the truth is that this day was only the first of the Chinese maneuvers, which leaves a lot of time for other events.

Chinese ships could invade Taiwan’s territorial waters.

The most intense speculation revolves around the possibility that China is preparing to fire a missile just above the island.

The reason is that one of China’s declared exclusion zones is off the east coast of Taiwan in the Pacific Ocean.

A missile fired from China and landing there would have to cross Taiwan.

That missile would be a major violation of Taiwan’s airspace.

The only country that has done something similar is North Korea, which in August 2017 fired a long-range missile at the Japanese island of Hokkaido.

Now the question is: Will Beijing follow Pyongyang’s playbook?

