The composition of the new government of Pedro Sánchez is considered continuous in relation to the major issues that affect the Region of Murcia, such as water, the Mar Menor, regional financing and the submarine program, as Teresa Ribera repeats in her positions, María Jesús Montero, Luis Planas and Margarita Robles. The unknown lies with the new head of Transport and Mobility, Óscar Puente, who will be in charge of the main investments in infrastructure. A large part is already committed in what affects the railway network and the Mediterranean Corridor.

Representatives of the agricultural sector have not welcomed the continuity of Teresa Ribera, while the president of the Croem employers’ association, José María Albarracín, believes that work and efforts will have to be redoubled to face the challenges of the Region. Albarracín maintains that “there will be continuity, and therefore the need to work more than ever to defend the interests of the Region and try to carry out a proactive position.”

It seems difficult at this time to make an assessment “because the vast majority of ministers remain in Pedro Sánchez’s cabinet, especially in the key positions of Economy, Finance and Ecological Transition. They will work in the same way as until now, so we can expect the same continuity policies, which are more than known. From Croem we have no choice but to continue moving forward so that all the demands, feelings, expectations and needs of the Region, which has been so abandoned lately, are met.

Proexport: «Ribera has never supported our Region»



The president of Proexport, Mariano Zapata, is pessimistic. «Teresa Ribera is a minister who has never supported the Region of Murcia in matters of water and agriculture due to all the restrictions they are putting on us. “It is not good news for us and it has us worried,” he specifies in reference to water and the Mar Menor. He emphasizes that to protect the lagoon it is necessary to lower the level of the Quaternary aquifer of Campo de Cartagena and prevent the flow of the Albujón rambla that flows into the Mar Menor.

UPA: “Ribera must improve dialogue with the agricultural sector”



Marcos Alarcón, general secretary of UPA, sends his congratulations to the ministers and details, in the case of Luis Planas, that he must make an effort to achieve greater dialogue with the sector. He hopes that he will carry out Pedro Sánchez’s commitment to carry out a family farming law, as well as more investments to modernize irrigation. He also demands that Planas make a broader development of the food chain law.

In relation to Teresa Ribera, she points out that the dialogue with the agricultural sector “can be greatly improved.” “In water policy we are going to ask you to reorient your policies to guarantee availability and the price to pay for irrigation.”

Asaja: “It’s not good news”



The regional secretary of Asaja, Alfonso Gálvez, maintains that “this is not good news for the agricultural sector, both ministers have demonstrated little capacity for dialogue and collaboration with the sector,” points out Teresa Ribera and Luis Planas. He indicates that the vice president “does not see agriculture and livestock as strategic sectors of the economy, but rather as a threat and harmful to the environment, promoting restrictive and sanctioning regulations against the sector.”

«In terms of water resources, it has been unable to resolve the necessary water supply for the Spanish Southeast and being clearly anti-transfer, it is very bad news for our irrigation, greatly affected by the cutback of the Tajo Segura Transfer. In this sense, the situation could worsen, if Sánchez has to keep García Page happy, so that he does not agitate the PSOE for the amnesty and the referendums. Planas has proven to be an overly political minister, he is only there to appear, without getting involved in solving the serious problems of the sector. In general, we do not have much hope that the serious situation of the agricultural sector will improve in any way with the new Government.

Fecoam: “Ribera is anchored in sectarian positions”



The president of Fecoam, Santiago Martínez, has positively highlighted the continuity of Luis Planas at the head of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Food portfolio, “as long as he has sufficient autonomy and can say what he deems, but above all, carry out carry out the necessary measures that the sector of the Region of Murcia demands without the supervision of anything or anyone”, especially by the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge.

Regarding Teresa Ribera, who repeats as third vice president of the Government and minister, the president of the Federation of Agrarian Cooperatives highlights that “this is not good news for the Spanish agricultural sector or the Region of Murcia.” In his opinion, Teresa Ribera, “lives far from the reality of the sector and the thousands of families who work daily in agriculture and livestock producing food for all of Spain, Europe and the entire world.” For the president of Fecoam, Ribera “is anchored in sectarian and fundamentalist positions that do not correspond to reality,” and that “extremely harm an indispensable sector, which feeds the population every day.”