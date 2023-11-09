The PSOE and Junts have formalized an agreement this Thursday to facilitate the next investiture of Pedro Sánchez on a date that the president of Congress, Francina Armengol, has yet to set. The organization secretary of the socialists, Santos Cerdán, has assured that the pact “is not only about investiture, but also aims to give stability to the four-year legislature.” “The amnesty law is agreed upon,” said Cerdán. The representative of Junts has not yet appeared to offer the details of the text. The four-page agreement aims to open “a new stage” and “contribute to resolving the historical conflict over the political future of Catalonia,” even starting from “divergent positions.” It also includes the provision to “pursue governability during the 15th legislature,” the result of the elections held on July 23.

Read the document signed this Thursday by the two groups here.