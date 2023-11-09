LDPR Chairman Leonid Slutsky, as part of his visit to Crimea, handed over 10 Zhirinovsky kamikaze drones to Russian military personnel for their further transfer to the special operation zone. The party’s press service reported this on November 9.

“This is a very popular drone on the front line, assembled by volunteers from Vladimir. I think that in the coming months we will be able to unite dozens of companies that create drones for the front line in order to eliminate disunity among those who develop UAVs and communications equipment, and the output will be stronger,” the party’s press service quotes Slutsky as saying.

The party noted that kamikaze drones, named after the founder of the LDPR, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, are capable of taking to the skies in any weather conditions – rain and snow. In addition, the aircraft are resistant to temperature changes, which is important in connection with the onset of winter.

It is clarified that the drone’s flight range is 12 km, which is twice as much as compared to similar devices.

Earlier, on November 2, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov showed how the Russian military modified a kamikaze drone using a 3D printer. It is noted that fighters actively use them in all areas of the special operation, especially in the South Donetsk direction.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.