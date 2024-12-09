The cold has been felt intensely in Spain this weekend due to an arctic cold storm, which has kept five autonomous communities of the country on red notice from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) for snow, wind and rough seas. Specifically, the most affected have been Aragon, Asturias, Castilla y León, Catalonia and Navarra.

Some of the consequences of accumulation of snow, which reached 40 centimeters Above 1,200 meters of altitude, many roads have had to be closed, especially in the Pyrenees of Huesca and Navarre.

In addition to this, in the Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Galicia, the Basque Country and the Valencian Community the Aemet issued an orange warning due to strong wind and coastal phenomena.

For this Monday, December 9, less than two weeks away from welcoming winter Officially, the situation remains similar to that of this past weekend. For its part, orange wind and coastal warnings are somewhat reduced to yellow in most affected communities.









Where and when is it going to snow?

Regarding the red warning for snow, which Aemet defines as “extreme risk”occurs today in the Principality of Asturias and in Castilla y León, extending until noon and going into an orange warning due to snowfall and storms starting at 12 noon. In the words of the Aemet, these are the significant phenomena of this December 9:

«Moderate and locally heavy snowfall with significant accumulations in the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian mountain range. Persistent rains in the eastern Cantabrian Sea and in low areas of the Pyrenees. Moderate frosts in the Pyrenees. Strong northwest wind with very strong gusts in areas of the eastern peninsula and the Balearic Islands during the first hours of the day.

Facing the Tuesday and Wednesday These warnings disappear, as well as precipitation in the form of heavy snowfall, and there will only be a slight yellow warning for low temperatures. Snow could fall in Teruel and the Pyrenees, as well as in areas of Castilla y León such as Villablino. Furthermore, “it is expected that the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands will continue under the influence of an arctic air mass which, together with that of a storm located in the western Mediterranean, will leave unstable weather, with rainfall decreasing in the extreme north of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, without being ruled out in the rest of the northern half and in Mediterranean areas.

Winter temperatures

Focusing on the thermometers in Spain for this new week, low temperatures are going to be the protagonists. In particular, the coldest minimums will occur this Tuesday in Huesca with -3 degrees, Teruel with -2, Salamanca and Granada with -1 and several provinces with 0 degrees, such as Albacete, Ávila, Ciudad Real, Lleida, Palencia, Pamplona and Zamora.

On the other side of the coin, the highest maximums can be seen in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, with 22 degrees, Santa Cruz de Tenerife with 21, Almería, Málaga, Melilla and Ceuta with 17, Alicante with maximums of 16 as well as Cadiz and Murcia.