cold and rain will be protagonists again during this next December Bridgewhich begins next December 6, Constitution Day. This has been warned by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), which already anticipates the definitive arrival of winter in Spain due to the influence of a continental polar mass which will make the thermometers drop up to 10 degrees and that frosts return to some regions.

This cold air mass will not only leave a strong thermal drop in much of the country, but will also leave precipitation in the form of rain and snow during these holidays. During these days, a carousel of fronts that will enter through the northwest of the peninsula will dump showers in many regions, also coinciding with this Constitution bridge.

A carousel of fronts brings rain to Spain this week

After a few days marked by anticyclonestability will say goodbye in many regions of the country with the entry of a carousel of fronts. The first will enter the northeast of the peninsula this Wednesday, leaving rain in Galicia, Asturias and points in the Cantabrian Sea. They will not be spared in the Balearic Islands either, where there will be some scattered showers over a trough in height that will accompany this front.

On Thursday and Friday stability will return to the Peninsula, with the exception of the north, which will continue to receive precipitation because of this weak front. The situation will worsen ahead of the December Long Weekend, when these rains will extend according to the models, even leaving more than 100 mm in points of Asturias, Cantabria, Basque Country and northern Navarra. In other points of the extreme north, between 30-80 mm can also accumulate, according to eltiempo.es.









From the Aemet they point out that there is a “very high probability” to form a deep storm over central Europe over the weekend, which could reach the western Mediterranean coinciding with the Constitution Bridge.

The areas of Spain where it will snow this December Bridge

During the December Long Weekend, the Atlantic circulation will be maintained in the extreme north of the peninsulawhere the remains of several fronts will continue to leave abundant cloudiness in the northern third and probable Precipitation in Galicia, Cantabria and the Pyrenees. In these areas, according to the Aemet, they are not discarded in the form of snow from 1,300 to 1,500 meters.

In Pyreneessnowfall will be abundant and will leave accumulations that could exceed the 50-60 centimeters at high levels, although the snow will also reach up to 700 meters in the mountain range. The mountains in the area will also be affected by this snow. Cantabrian Mountainswhere we could see snow from 900-1000 meters, with accumulations of between 10 and 15 centimeters.

The season of #ski It hasn’t started yet, but everything indicates that it is getting closer. The accumulated #snow predicted today after the entry of the Arctic mass, would be important in the Pyrenees where there could be >1 m of new snow. Map viewer… pic.twitter.com/HGrwH3IuOV — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) December 3, 2024

The snow will also reach points of Aragon and La Riojasuch as the Albarracín mountain range or the Moncayo area, exceeding five centimeters. In the provinces of León and Burgos There will be rainfall from 900-1000 meters, and it is not ruled out in the northern area of ​​the Sierra de Guadarrama and Somosierra during the day on Sunday.