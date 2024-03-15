Jair Bolsonaro's legal future is complicated. Former commanders of the Army and Aeronautics accused the former Brazilian president of attempting a coup d'état and they confessed that he sought to convince them to embark on his authoritarian adventure, as disclosed this Friday by the Supreme Court.

Marco Antonio Freire Gomes and Carlos Baptista Júnior, former heads of the Army and Air Force, placed the right-wing leader at the center of the investigation into the plot that sought to annul the 2022 elections, which Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won.

Lula da Silva, president of Brazil Photo:AFP Share

This is clear from the testimonies that both gave to the Police in recent weeks and that Magistrate Alexandre de Moraes, investigator of the case in the Supreme Court, made public after numerous leaks of them in the press.

Freire Gomes declared that Bolsonaro summoned the military leadership several times before leaving power, to present them with various legal instruments with the ultimate objective of preventing Lula's inauguration.which took place on January 1, 2023.

Seven days later, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the headquarters of the three powers in an attempt to lead the military to overthrow the Government. For that episode, 131 people have already been sentenced to prison.

This week, former Army Chief of Staff General Freire Gomes and Air Force Chief of Staff Brigadier General Batista Junior testified to Brazil's federal police that in 2022, President Bolsonaro pressured them to support an auto-coup to keep him in power if he lost the election . pic.twitter.com/vTRROCBZW1 — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) March 15, 2024

Former Army chief threatened to arrest Bolsonaro



Gomes and Baptista Júnior took a “strong” position against Bolsonaro's plans, and the former even threatened to arrest the then head of state if he continued with his idea of ​​”attacking the democratic regime,” as they declared.

Bolsonaro only found the support of the then Navy commander, Almir Garnier, who made himself “at the disposal of the President of the Republic,” according to Gomes.

Baptista Júnior stated that He participated “in more than five or six” meetings after the October 2022 elections, which took place at the Alvorada Palace, the official residence of the Presidency in Brasilia.

Protesters against the electoral results and the government of President Lula da Silva invade the National Congress, the Supreme Federal Court and the Planalto Palace. Photo:EFE Share

In these meetings, the former president, with the collaboration of his closest advisors and his Minister of Defense, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, tried to seduce the military leadership to join his coup crusade.

To do this, he proposed activating various constitutional devices, such as a military intervention under the pretext of an alleged “serious disturbance of public order”, or a decree of the State of Siege to investigate the legality of the 2022 electoral process.

This last scenario contemplated the de facto closure of the Superior Electoral Court, responsible for the elections in Brazil and the object of frequent attacks by Bolsonaro, who considers it a body at the service of Lula.

The electoral court already disqualified the former president for eight years, on June 30, 2023, for launching hoaxes and leading a discredit campaign against democratic institutions.

These coup plans were reflected in writing in different drafts of presidential decrees that the authorities have found in the course of the proceedings.

One of them was found in the house of former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres and another in Bolsonaro's cabinet at the headquarters of the Liberal Party (PL), his political formation, in Brasilia.

Gomes confessed that, in one of those meetings, Bolsonaro, captain of the Army reserve, said that one of those drafts was “under study” and would inform them about the “evolution” of the plan.

What situation is Bolsonaro in?



Bolsonaro, who has always denied any involvement in any coup attempt, is only listed as being investigated in the case.

However, The Supreme Court has already imposed precautionary measures. On February 8, he confiscated her passport, prevented her from leaving the country and prohibited her from contacting other investigators.

Protesters against the electoral results and the government of President Lula da Silva invade the National Congress, the Supreme Federal Court and the Planalto Palace. Photo:EFE Share

If the Police saw signs of a crime, they would file charges against the former ruler before the Prosecutor's Office, which would then decide whether to file a formal complaint before the high court.

The Supreme Court would later analyze whether to open a criminal trial against the former head of state (2019-2022), who could face a sentence of up to 17 years in prison.

The retired Army captain, hyperactive on social networks, has not commented on this latest episode that fills his future with clouds.

Unaware of the scandal, this Friday he was in Saquarema and Maricá, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, his political birthplace, where he was received by dozens of his followers, as published in X.

This Saturday he is scheduled to participate in the launch of the candidacy for mayor of Rio of the deputy Alexandre Ramagem, investigated in the Supreme Court for illegal espionage during the Bolsonaro Government.

EFE