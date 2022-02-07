Russian and Soviet actor Vladimir Torsuev, who gained fame after the film “The Adventures of Electronics”, told what impression Paris made on him. The artist shared his opinion with the publication “Moskvich Mag”.

During the conversation, the actor spoke about different cities of the world, noting that he really liked Prague. “Paris did not lead me into violent delight, unlike China and Thailand,” Torsuev said.

Among Russian cities, the actor noted Krasnoyarsk, where he has many friends. At the same time, Torsuev did not immediately appreciate Novosibirsk – he worked there in a construction company. The actor called Moscow one of the most beautiful cities in the world. According to him, the Russian capital is flourishing.

In November 2021, Russian singer Dmitry Malikov appreciated Paris. He called the French capital the most beautiful city in the world thanks to its architecture. London seemed to the artist too expensive.