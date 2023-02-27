Symbolic hanging of robes of the lawyers of the administration of Justice in Murcia. / m. good

The courts face their sixth week of indefinite strike with increasingly evident damages. The number of actions postponed due to the strike held since January 24 by the lawyers of the administration of justice (LAJ), one of the crucial gears within the administration, now exceeds 9,300, according to sources from the Superior Court of Justice ( TSJ).

The Ministry of Justice plans to hold its third meeting with the strike committee this afternoon in search of an agreement that will allow the reversal of this conflict, which is keeping the courts of the Region practically paralyzed. Specifically, last week -from February 20 to 24- 767 of the aforementioned hearings and trials could not be held and 861 statements and 28 proceedings stopped being carried out outside the headquarters, according to the data collected by the TSJ for referral to the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ).

The report also includes the incidence of unemployment of these civil servants by jurisdictions during the last four weeks. Thus, in the civil and commercial jurisdiction, 1,110 trials were suspended, 818 in criminal, 215 in the social order and 490 in administrative litigation. In addition, 608 hearings and 857 proceedings in the civil registries ceased to be carried out.

Anse regrets the delay of ‘Novo Carthago’ and fears that the case will remain “in limbo”

The trial for the ‘Novo Carthago case’, one of the major procedures for alleged urban corruption that the Murcian courts have instructed in recent decades, was scheduled to start this Monday at the Court, but it has remained in the air pending a decision. going out on strike that the lawyers of the administration of justice have been waging for more than a month. The Association of Naturalists of the Southeast (Anse), one of the initial complainants in the case and who exercises the private prosecution, regrets the “feeling of impunity” that this situation projects. “A justice that is applied twenty years later,” remarks the director of the organization, Pedro García, “cannot be called justice.”

He also emphasizes that “the tremendous work that was done, in part, could collapse, especially due to the risk that the sanctions could be lower or even that the case would remain in limbo.”

García also underlines that the resolution of this trial is key to the future of the urban procedure. “There have been appeals due to the refusal of the Cartagena City Council to continue with the process to allow the urban development of the area and what happens here is key.” The director of Anse also stresses that this area has been left out of the plans of the Ministry of Ecological Transition to design a green belt around the Mar Menor because it was pending a judicial decision.

In this sense, the association demands that the regional president shed light on existing plans in the area. “It should explain, if the trial concludes that there is no crime, if the community would allow the area to develop urbanistically,” he stresses.