WC skiing | Kerttu Niskanen had to be interviewed by the journalist circle: “You can ask questions about other things too”

Kerttu Niskanen was happy that the leg could withstand training on Monday. Niskanen will ski a free ten kilometer race on Tuesday.

Planica

Kerttu My neck foot well-being was the main focus of the media at the Planica ski stadium on Monday.

Do you still have pain in your leg?

Have you been able to exercise normally?

What procedures have been done on the leg?

Were there any bruises or contusions?

Can anesthesia be used?

Around the seventh question, Niskanen politely suggested changing the subject.

“I would like something positive now. You can ask questions about more than just the leg.”

Neck got a hard blow on his leg after falling on Saturday during the warm-up of the combined competition. He was able to ski through the race and finished fifth.

However, the condition of the leg had been a mystery. After the rest day on Sunday, Niskanen was happy to be able to ski on Monday, and it went well.

The shock is still felt from time to time, but it shouldn’t stop her from competing in the freestyle 10 kilometer race on Tuesday.

“I was able to ski the run just fine. On Tuesday morning, we will be wiser about, Do you feel at all or Do you feel something.”

Niskanen says that he survived the fall without bruises or contusions.

“I haven’t pulled towards the fence.”

No measures have been taken, rest helps.

Neck fell on the descent of the warm-up run on Saturday, only about 40 minutes before the start of the combined race. He admits that the fall was entirely his own fault.

“The ski barked into the soft snow. In that way, it was even a careless mistake.”

“I would drag that one bill into the bend. There was nothing more to it than that.”

There was also luck involved. At least now it seems that the fall did not spoil Niskanen’s finals.

Last winter, at the Beijing Olympics, Niskanen won silver in the 10-kilometer traditional skiing competition and bronze in the 30-kilometer freestyle competition.

He is his brother I will along with Finland’s most potential medal skiers in Planica. So far, the Finnish team’s medal account balance is round zero.

Niskanen’s main trip is the traditional 30 kilometer race on Saturday. Before that, in addition to the free ten, there is a message on Thursday.

Niskanen says directly that Planica has come to seek success. And that he is not going to take pressure from the role of a medal skier.

Is there any pressure?

“There aren’t any,” Niskanen laughs.

None?

“I put more pressure on myself than I expect from the outside. I have come here to succeed and do my best. But I’ve never been stressed by pressure from others,” says Niskanen.

In any case, a medal is a clear goal. Niskanen is satisfied that he has skied at such a good pace during the season that others expect success as well.

“Fifth place in the combined competition was the second best skiing of my career on that trip. However, many of the viewers were surely disappointed. You don’t go to get those places for free either, you have to succeed.”

On Monday, Kerttu Niskanen answered journalists’ questions at Planica’s ski stadium.

Niskanen’s goal is to ski an uphill race on Tuesday. He has designed the speed distribution so that he can ski the heavy work sections of the end at speed.

“The track is really meaningful. In it, you can ski through practically all the points on the race tracks in Planica. It’s a tough track.”

Russian and Belarusian athletes were banned from international skiing a year ago when Russia launched a war of aggression against Ukraine.

Russian skiing star Alexander Bolshunov announced over the weekend that the World Ski Championships will be held in Malinovka, Russia, instead of Planica, where Russians and Belarusians will compete against each other.

“I heard that too, but I haven’t put any worse thoughts into it.”

Have you had any contact with Russian athletes?

“I have not been.”

Read more: The World Cup threatens to become a classless bet – one thing unites Finland’s worst games

Read more: The Finns have messed up on the World Cup tracks while working – this is how the coach responds to criticism

Read more: Finland was humiliated on the World Cup track – responsible coach: “We’re not really bad at sprinting”

Read more: Arsi Ruuskanen crashed violently into a fence at a speed of 50 kilometers per hour – this is how the dangerous run out happened

Read more: The controversy over the sale of Perttu Hyvärinen’s competition outfit continues: “You can’t sell something you don’t own” – or can you?