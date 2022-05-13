Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- By agreement of the councilthe procurement committee will have to appear to clarify the direct award of a contract for 400.8 million pesos for the purchase of LED type luminaires. The ruler of PASReynaldo González Meza, presented the agreement, which will take effect in three days, from its approval.

the warrant

González called the members of the committee to clarify the details of the contract signed with the company Aztec Light.

It was requested that the appearance be broadcast live to make the case transparent.

The members of the committee are Nayla Velarde, president of the Acquisitions Committee; Édgar González Zataráin, Secretary of the City Council; Javier Alarcón Lizárraga, Claudia Magdalena Cárdenas Díaz, Luis Gerardo Núñez Gutiérrez and José David Ibarra, as well as councilor Bernardo Alcaraz.

without complicity

During her speech, the councilor of the PASAmérica Carrasco Valenzuela, said that he is in favor of the development of the city in terms of public services, since there is a deficit in that sense.

“There they say that we don’t think clearly, that we think but not for a group; We think of the Mazatlan families, we are not accomplices of bad practices, ”he said.

The mayor criticized the overpricing of purchased lamps. He pointed out that those 400.8 million pesos could benefit thousands of Mazatlecos if they are redirected to programs.

The purchase of the 2,100 luminaires had to be tendered, he said.