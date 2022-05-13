Gala for the delivery of the Mandarache and Hache 2022 awards, this Friday, in Cartagena. / Pablo Sanchez / AGM

More than a thousand young people attended this Friday the gala for the delivery of the Mandarache and Hache 2022 Awards. In the first of the categories, he received the Alfredo Sanzol award, for ‘La valentía’, the first play to receive that honor. In the second it was given to Elia Barceló, for the novel ‘The Frankenstein Effect’. During the gala it was confirmed that in next year’s edition the catalog of literary genres will be extended to poetry, so that young readers between 15 and 30 years of age become familiar with the verses.

In its new edition, poetry, novels and theater will have to face the critical gaze of thousands of young people who make up the Mandarache Award jury from more than 25 participating educational centers in the municipality.

The mayor, Noelia Arroyo, highlighted, at the gates of the gala, that these awards represent “one of the most outstanding projects of reading education and promotion of book culture on the national and international scene.” During her celebration, she highlighted the importance of participation as judges who choose the winning works of almost 5,000 young people organized in reading committees, “It is the largest literary jury in the world,” she said.

Among the candidates for the next edition, the Mandarache award highlights ‘Right of Admission’ (La Imprenta, 2022), an experiential and anti-racist collection of poems by Yeison F. García, whose verses are dedicated to migrants, who share their reality and experiences testing the reader’s empathy. The lyrical vision of the work is complemented by some QR codes, to see images of the photographer Heidi Ramírez.l

In a novel, the candidacy of ‘Desencajada’ (Trojan Horse, 2020) by the writer of Ukrainian origin Margaryta Yakovenko, editor and editor of the newspaper El País, enters. It is a work imbued with sentimentality about the migratory phenomenon.

The third work is the theatrical drama ‘Doña Rosita, Anotada’ by Pablo Remón, about the life of a woman who becomes single at the beginning of the 20th century in Granada and who refers to the tradition of the genre in the wake of Federico García Lorca.

‘Heroes’, by Pedro Ramos, ‘Department of magical affairs’, by Daniel Hernández Chambers, and ‘Nobody’s chest’ (SM Editions, 2021), by Chiki Fabregat, will compete for the Hache Award, for readers between 12 and 14 years.

«The theater allows you to dare to play all kinds of topics. ‘La valor’ deals with the price of progress”, explained Alfredo Sanzol, regarding a drama based on the struggle of two sisters, since one wants to keep the family home and the other to get rid of it because he cannot stand the noise of a nearby road. “I really like the involvement of young readers in this contest and how the City Council has gotten the involvement of other administrations to make it grow,” he said.

Elia Barceló valued «that this is not an award given by specialists and who choose what they think the young public will like. It is the young readers who choose it. He was very grateful that the work that they have valued the most is his, a tale between gothic and police starring a man who wakes up in a house he does not know with his body marked by large scars and a surgeon who will help him solve that mystery.