It all started with “a bad look,” according to the National Police investigation. The victim, a 61-year-old man, who was enjoying the first night of the year, accompanied by a woman in a usual drinking area in Logroño, ran into his attackers, two men and a woman, who reproached him for the way he looked. . The situation led to an argument and the subsequent fatal blow by one of them, a 19-year-old young man, left him lying on the ground, unconscious and losing blood profusely, according to police investigations.

The perpetrators then quickly fled, while a person, who was also in this leisure area, tried to help the victim and called 112 emergency services. At first, he was transferred to the San José Hospital. Pedro from the capital of Rioja, from where he was later referred to the ICU of the Álava University Hospital, in Vitoria, due to the severity of his injuries. Two days later, on January 3, he died of brain death due to severe head trauma.

The alleged perpetrator of the fatal blow has been remanded in provisional prison without bail. This is what the judge has decreed for this young man with no criminal record. Furthermore, for his brother, 31 years old, and the latter's romantic partner, also 19 years old, it has been decided that they remain free with charges for this event.

However, the brother has also gone to prison, since he was being searched and captured for another reason at the time of the events. This individual was convicted in 2014 of homicide in the capital of Rioja and his record also includes up to 15 records of injuries and threats. The three, all of them residents in Logroño, have been placed at the disposal of the investigating court on duty in Logroño after their arrest seven days after the event.

The head of the Specialized and Violent Crime Unit of the National Police, Alberto Caballero, has pointed out that the three can be accused of the crime of homicide because “they actively participated in the dispute and quickly fled the scene without provide help to the victim.”

The first night of the year ended in 104 incidents in La Rioja, “the most serious due to attacks and fights,” according to the balance sheet of the SOS Rioja emergency coordination center. As a result of one of them, the National Police has also arrested a 27-year-old woman accused of causing serious cuts to the face of another 33-year-old woman, after throwing a glass at her face in a fight outside the a nightlife venue in Logroño. The victim had to undergo surgery that same night at the reference hospital in La Rioja.

