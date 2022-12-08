Club América will seek to surpass its performance from the Apertura 2022 in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. Last semester, the Águilas did not tire of breaking records and dominating the championship in the regular phase, however, they fell short and fell in the semifinals against Toluca. The squad led by coach Fernando Ortiz is committed to returning to the top places and this time reaching the final.
The Eagles will not be able to count on some of their key players for the start of their preseason. According to the most recent reports, América traveled to Playa del Carmen on Wednesday, December 7 to continue their physical preparation for the Clausura 2023. The Azulcrema team made this trip without their selected: Néstor Araujo, Guillermo Ochoa and Henry Martín.
Guillermo Ochoa continues in negotiations to renew his contract with the Eagles. The Mexican goalkeeper’s bond expires on December 31 and there is still no news on whether he will continue in the institution or leave it.
Henry Martín, who played two games as a starter with the Mexican National Team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has permission to report with the team until December 17.
In the case of Néstor Araujo, he is recovering from an injury he suffered during his participation in the World Cup.
The American team traveled to the beach with a team full of homegrown players, such as Juan Blanco, Esteban Lozano, Íker Moreno and Fernando Tapia. Elements like Jorge Meré, Bruno Valdez and Roger Martínez, who could leave the institution in the winter market, made the trip with the squad.
