🔴⚪️

Of the four returns that the team had @vanrankin0 He did NOT travel to Spain 🇪🇸 This was reported by Chivas.

Alejandro Mayorga, Toño Rodriguez and Ronaldo Cisneros continue to fight for a place on the team.

5️⃣7️⃣ Days WITHOUT REINFORCEMENTS of the FERNANDO HIERRO era pic.twitter.com/P7tNlRhDFK

— Erick Lopez 🥏 (@_ericklo) December 5, 2022