The Chivas del Guadalajara They made their debut this afternoon on their tour of Spain, beating Getafe by the slightest difference with a goal from Fernando Beltrán, in their first game of the two to be played on the Old Continent.
However, the uncertainty among the rojiblancos fans continues, and it is that the team led by the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic It has not registered official registrations so far this month ahead of the start of Clausura 2023.
three players back
So far, the only three players who already reported are antonio rodriguez, Ronaldo Cisneros Y Alejandro Mayorgawho were on loan with Querétaro, atlanta united and Cruz Azul, respectively.
The Mexican goalkeeper could not win the title to Washington Aguerre with the Gallos Blancos, a club that did not make his purchase official; A similar case was that of Ronaldo Cisneros, who after having been in the MLS with Atlanta, and where he got a hat-trick in a match, was not enough to convince manager Gonzalo Pineda; Lastly, an injury ended up sidelining Mayorga from Cruz Azul, where he had done well.
Player did not fill the coach’s eye
Another of the players who returned after his time in Major League Soccer with the Portland Timbers was Jose Carlos Van Rankin. The winger was on loan for a year, being a starter and having a good performance, however, the American team did not make the purchase valid.
Upon his return to Chivas, he did physical training alongside his teammates, however, the coach decided not to contemplate it and he will be a new Necaxa player.
That is how Chivas He still cannot get a new signing so far at the end of the year. This has caused the annoyance of a considerable sector of fans, who have criticized the lack of reinforcements, predicting a dark outlook for the upcoming tournament.
