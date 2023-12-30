Within the territory of the United States, multiple cultures coexist, which allows power eat typical dishes from multiple countries and, in Florida, specifically in Miamithere are great options for all types of tastes.

Anyone who walks through the large cities of the United States will realize that the country is built on a foundation of customs, traditions and foods from other countries that have merged. For this reason, in the same space it is possible to go around the world with its flavors.

So whether you're craving a burger, ramen, or taco, or even if you want to eat something totally different, it's worth checking out. Which are the best places according to the opinion of diners. In that sense, Stacker compiled a list of best restaurants in miami using Yelp data and considering the cuisines included in a Grand Canyon University investigation of the most popular in US cities. Below is the list of five that obtained a perfect score:

American kitchen

Kombo Kitchen, Located at 5009 South Macdill Ave Tampa, 33611, it is a restaurant that, according to Yelp, customers love not only for the food but for the good service. It has a rating of five out of five. “The food was delicious and the service was excellent. I had turkey sausage gravy with biscuits and it was absolutely perfect. Don't forget to order a purple fog lemonade, it's very good,” is one of the recommendations.

Chinese cuisine

Fuzion Spice, Located at 13709 N Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, 33618, it is rated five out of five and offers unique Asian fusion dishes with inspiration from countries such as China, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. ​”The food is amazing. The service and atmosphere are personalized. The business is family owned and all the staff are friendly and helpful. My favorites are the beef bulgori, chicken egg rolls and sauce, they are delicious” , reads one of the reviews.

Cuban cuisine

Bobby Sandwich Shop, Located at 2903 N Armenia Ave Tampa, 33607, this place's specialty is sandwiches. It has a rating of five out of five. “Now is when an option for a 10 star rating should be available. I was there this morning and I still have a glow from those wonderful pastries. We started with sandwiches, both with the most incredible Cuban bread in the world,” said one of the customers.

This recipe is said to come from the Key West Cuban Cafes in Tampa, Florida See also Migration crisis, the central issue in a tarnished Summit of the Americas

Greek cuisine

Luis's Garden Grillrated 5 out of 5, this place is located at 4502 W Hillsborough Ave Tampa, 33614. Diners say about it: “Most locals already know about this amazing old school restaurant. This place is great. ” The clam chowder is the best!”

Indian cuisine

Jaiho's The Arabian Grill. It is located at 10990 Biscayne Blvd Unit 13 Miami, 33161 and has a perfect rating. About the place, one customer shared: “For US$20 for lunch I expected high quality food and I was not disappointed. The waitress brought me a variety of foods in a timely manner.”