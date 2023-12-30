In 2023 we have had a large number of games accompanied by unique moments. With the year almost over and about to welcome 2024, we leave you with the 10 best games we had in 2023
After a great game in which they tied 2-2. Real Betis and FC Barcelona went to penalties so that the culé team finally went to the final of the Spanish Super Cup.
After 33 years without winning Serie A, Napoli won the Italian league championship after drawing 1-1 against Udinense in this match.
In the round of 16 of the Champions League, Liverpool and Real Madrid faced off in a match that would end with victory for the meringues after they managed to come back from two to zero. Finally Ancelotti's men scored five goals.
On March 5, 2023, Liverpool and Manchester United faced each other at Anfield. The match would end with a huge victory for Jürgen Klopp's men, who won by seven goals to zero.
In the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, the two teams from the land of Milan would face each other with the aim of earning a place in the final of Europe's most prestigious championship at the club level. Finally it was the Neroazzurri who would take that place in the final
In this match two greats from England faced each other in a match that would be very attractive for the fan and that would end with a four-goal draw. It seemed that Manchester City were going to win this match but a penalty in the last minute scored by a former City player put the final score at 4-4.
After the draw in the first leg, Manchester City and Real Madrid met at the Etihad Stadium to play in the Champions League semi-finals. Finally the match would end with a resounding four to zero in favor of Pep Guardiola's men.
In the second leg of the Copa Libertadores semi-finals, Boca Juniors would have to visit Palmeiras. This match would end in a draw and finally in the penalty shootout the Argentines would qualify for the final.
After a great time in the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City faced Inter Milan in the final of the European championship. Pep Guardiola's team took the victory and thus won their first European Cup.
Boca Juniors and Fluminense met at Maracaná to play the final of the Copa Libertadores. The Brazilian team was going to start winning and then the Argentines would tie. The match would go to extra time so that it would finally be Fluminense's team that would win the championship.
