On February 4, the authorities reported that the New York firefighter, Bob Beckwithwho became famous by appearing in iconic photos with the then American president, George W. Bushdied at 91 years old.

The man was in the first photographs of the ruins of the World Trade Center (WTC) after the attacks September 11, 2001.

When the terrorists attacked, Bob put his uniform back on and, like many brave first responders

The photographs date from September 14, 2001 and show Robert 'Bob' Beckwithwho was then 69 years old and retired, wearing a helmet and mask, along with then-President Bush in the well-known 'Zero zone'place of the attack.

The former Republican president said in a statement on the social network

“When the terrorists attacked, Bob put his uniform back on and, like many brave first responders, braved danger to come to the aid of others. Their bravery represents the spirit of defiance and resistance of New Yorkers. and the Americans after 9/11,” praised Bush, who occupied the White House from January of that year until 2009.

BOB BECKWITH: DALLAS, TEXAS – Laura and I are saddened by the passing of Bob Beckwith. On September 11, 2001, Bob was happily retired after more than 30 years of service with the New York City Fire Department. When the terrorists… pic.twitter.com/MeUqEp8cd8 — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) February 5, 2024

The New York City Fire Department announced on February 5, 2024 the death of the firefighter, Photo: Paul J. RICHARDS / AFP)

“This iconic photo with President Bush captured a moment that was as moving as it was heartbreaking,” said FDNY Chief Laura Kavanagh, announcing that

Beckwith passed away Sunday night.

Bob Beckwith, he said, was one of the numerous retired New York firefighters who were in the ruins of the WTC “to assist in relief operations.”

Perched on the ruins of the Twin Towers In lower Manhattan, Bush, megaphone in hand, cheered on America and New York, yelling at rescuers: “I hear. I hear them. The rest of the world hears them. And those who tore down these buildings will soon hear from us all.”

Beckwith, born in 1932, was a New York firefighter from 1965 until his retirement in 1994.

The jihadist attacks of September 11, 2001 in the United States left 2,977 dead in total and almost 6,300 injured, according to the official balance.

Tragedy brought New York to its knees after the two WTC towers were destroyed by two planes piloted by members of the Islamist group Al Qaeda.

In those skyscrapers they lost their lives that day 2,753 peopleincluding at least 343 firefighters who responded to the scene of the catastrophe.

In 2021, a compensation fund for 9/11 victims estimated that more people had died from diseases related to the destruction caused by the attacks, including the cancer among the rescuers who cleaned Ground Zero.

AFP

