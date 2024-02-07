Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Operation at school in Varese: Rescue workers took the teacher to hospital after the knife attack. (Symbolic image) © Pond5 Images/Imago

Three stabs in the back. The act of a student from Varese caused outrage throughout Italy. Education Minister Valditara calls for police presence in schools.

Varese – A frightening incident occurred early Monday morning on February 5th in Italy. A 17-year-old high school student from Varese brought a folding knife from home to school. In front of the school door he attacked his teacher with a knife and stabbed her three times in the back.

Student attacks teacher from behind in Italy – public prosecutor files charges of attempted murder

At this point the other students were already in the classroom. “It happened very quickly, we almost didn’t notice what was happening, there was no argument, it happened suddenly,” one of the two teachers who witnessed the incident told the station tg24 from Sky.

At around 8 a.m. police officers took the teenager into custody and confiscated the folding knife. The 57-year-old English teacher had to be operated on in hospital, but her life is not in danger. Nevertheless, the public prosecutor's office changed the original charge from aggravated assault to attempted murder. The knife attack could have been fatal. Such as in the case of Attack of a student in St. Leon-Rot in Germanywho killed his ex-girlfriend at school.

Varese knife attacker was “patient with a functional diagnosis”

Until this incident, the student had no criminal record, according to the news station Rai reported. In the past, he is said to have never caused any outbursts of anger or anything similar. However, the Enaip High School in Varese emphasized that the 17-year-old was a “patient with a functional diagnosis” and was always “cared for with competence and professionalism” and “accompanied in improving his psychological abilities”.

“The school is aware of the seriousness of the event and has already taken measures to provide psychological support to the children and teachers,” said the Enaip High School management.

Outcry in Italy after knife attack at school: Education Minister wants to change the law

However, the outrage over the incident extends far beyond the borders of Lombardy. Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara calls for a change in legislation. “After this umpteenth, very serious attack against a teacher, I reiterate my commitment and that of the government: teachers and all school staff will not be left alone, we will protect their professional dignity and their safety,” he said in Italian media. The new law would increase the penalties for Attacks on teachers, which are also increasing in Germanydrastically increase and also hold parents responsible.

In addition, Valditara advocates for a stronger police presence at schools at risk in Italy. “In the last school year we had 36 cases, now after less than five months we are at 27,” explained the Minister of Education in an interview with the Messagero. Opposite the newspaper Quotidiano Nazionale He said his goal was “to restore the culture of respect for rules and people and for authority.”

At the same time, a case from Sicily shakes the country. In Catania, a group of young men raped a 13-year-old girl in a public toilet. Her friend had to watch and was held by the attackers.

