Auctions As many as nine works by Helene Schjerfbeck will go on sale in London this summer: “Completely unique”

The works to be auctioned will be on display in Helsinki from 19 May. The collection is sold by a Swedish collector.

Even nine artists Helene Schjerfbeckin the late-season work will go on sale at the Sotheby’s Auction Chamber in London on July 13th.

Before that, the works will be on display at the Lemmetti Gallery on Yrjönkatu in Helsinki from 19 May.

“This is completely unique… Never before have so many Schjerfbeck’s works been auctioned at the same time,” Claude Piening told HS.

The preliminary total price estimate for the works is EUR 3.6 million.

Works of art is sold by a Swedish collector who has been slowly adding to his collection for thirty years.

“It’s an art lover to whom [Schjerfbeck-hankinnat] have been a passion, ”Piening said.

The collector, who remains anonymous, has been familiar to Sotheby for several years. When the collector announced that he was selling his collection, the enthusiasm was great.

Five of the nine works are now on auction for the first time.

Nine the star is Schjerfbeck’s (1862–1946) self-portrait from 1942. Its price estimate is also the highest: 720,000–960,000 euros.

As death approaches, the painting portrays the painted portrait as very powerful.

Be sure to highlight a painting depicting two siblings in particular Picture book (The Picture Book1927) with a price range of EUR 360 000 to 600 000:

“The most charming work.”

The work depicting Mäkinen’s siblings is a watercolor, gouache and charcoal work on paper from 1927.

The siblings of the double portrait are Katri and Martta Mäkinen, whose parents were the artist ‘s neighbors in Hyvinkää. Siblings and their Olga-mothers often helped Schjefbeck with household chores as well. There are other versions of the book as well.

Piening also mentions the name of the painting separately Hispanic girl (Spanish Girlcirca 1928), with an estimated price of € 360,000 to € 600,000.

The Madonna-like work is inspired by a 16th-century Spanish artist El Grecolta.

Oil painting Spanish girl from about 1928.

Piening recalls that although Schjerfbeck was largely a recluse in his old days, he closely followed the phenomena of the international art world and subscribed to both art and fashion magazines.

“He knew what was happening in the world.”

There are many cultural references to Schjerfbeck’s work. On the other hand, his works are ahead of their time. Many of the works are reportedly still so fresh that they could have been painted yesterday.

All the works now on auction are from 1923–1945.

Among them is the fourth version of the work The girl at the gate (Girl at the Gate1943–1944, price estimate 480,000–720,000) and an oil painting painted in the mid-1930s Brown eyes (Brown Eyesprice estimate EUR 600 000 to 840 000).

The identity of the brown-eyed model is unknown, but she is believed to have been a local woman from Ekenäs. The polka dot of the rugged model communicates not only about the fashion of the time, but also about the equality of women, which the auction house recalls was ahead of many other European countries in Finland.

Schjerfbeck painted Brown Eyes in 1935–1937.

Other works are made on carbon with paper Self-portrait with eyes closed (1945) and a watercolor version From the convalescent (1938). A father who lost his father in the Finnish Civil War Saara Annuli Huhtala depicting portrait Blond girl (Girl with a blue bow) is from about 1923, and Schjerfbeck’s favorite model Dora Estlanderin portrait ie Girl against a green background (Dora) from 1928.

In London was seen in the life work of Helene Schjerfbeck introductory exhibition under a pandemic in 2019. About 65 works were on display at the Royal Academy of Arts (RA) exhibition. The exhibition collected mostly rave reviews, even though gravel sounds were heard.

What is Schjerfbeck’s international demand like today? Or are buyers of the works on auction now most likely to come from Finland?

According to Piening, it is clear that Schjerfbeck is a big national name that is of interest to private collectors as well as museums and foundations in Finland. However, its international reputation has also spread beyond its own country.

“Schjerfbeck is a great European modernist.”

Artist Helene Schjerfbeck.

He believes that interest can be found not only in Europe but also in the United States and Asia.

Auctioned at the Sotheby’s Chamber in December 2015 Blond girl (Girl with Blonde Hair1916) ended up more than EUR 1 million for the Städel Museum in Frankfurt.

The London art market has reportedly returned to normal as the pandemic recedes. Russia’s offensive war on Ukraine is not expected to affect the demand for art.