The facts were made known through a TikTok video from the Extensiones Paola Díaz account, who specializes in placing this type of hair locks in El Paso, Texas, United States.

The stylist frequently shows the results of her satisfied clients, so it was documented how, after going to the beauty salon, the woman She left with long, healthy, ready hair, but a few days later everything changed when she returned with very damaged hair.

In the video, the content creator who works in Texas also said: “Everything was going well until one day he spoke to me out of the blue and I didn’t know what had happened to his hair.. It was something I had never seen before. When I touched him andThe hair was shaped like a bone, so I got chills when I discovered it.“In the recording you can see the shape of the part of the skeleton that was embedded in the mane.

Seconds later, the woman who was recording the video said that she tried to remove the extensions but was unable to do so because the woman’s skull was injured and bleeding: “When we were able to remove the false hair, the woman told us that she had gone to get a cleansing and they told her it was witchcraft.”.

It should be noted that this is not something confirmed, but rather claims that went viral on social media; since witchcraft is not a movement that is supported by science.

What care do hair extensions require so that they are not damaged?

According to MDB Education, Once the hair extensions have been applied correctly, it is advisable to wash them with a sulfate-free shampoo.s. To prevent them from looking dry, any product applied before and after applying the extensions should be rinsed thoroughly. Finally It is recommended to use a serum or oil to moisturize them. You should not rub or brush them when wet.