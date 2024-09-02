From one Survey conducted among employees of different hotelsa medium has drawn up a list of “red flags” that you can take into account for reserve a room in an establishment at check-in, and some of them correspond to rooms and parking.

The reasons for staying at a hotel are subjective and vary among travelers, from the location of the establishment to the amenities it offers can affect the final decision. However, to provide greater clarity regarding which factors to take into account, the media Business Insider conducted a survey of hotel workers, who They described the “red flags” to consider before choosing a hotel.

First, an assistant general manager at the Hilton Garden Inn Albuquerque Uptown, JJ Jones, emphasized the importance of parking.If you don’t see the parking lot full or you don’t see many other people checking inis This may not be the right place to stay“, held.

Along these lines, he stressed that A shortage of available luggage carts or assistance may indicate a lack of hospitality.a decisive factor in the work of the hotel industry.

Next, Santiago León, general manager of The Robey, recommended to guests: Check if the light bulbs in the hotel’s common areas are workingwhich “says a lot about the hotel’s good maintenance, its budget, its management and its attention to detail.”

As a fourth point to consider, Leon mentioned the responses to the consultations carried out previously.When hotels fail to respond to pre-arrival inquiriesimmediately Concerns arisewhich makes guests worry about their visit rather than generating enthusiasm,” he noted.

Additional considerations when arriving at a hotel

Another decisive factor is the cleanliness of the common areas, where Jones finds a particular problem if they are not spotless.If I find dust, this indicates that staff has not touched this area for a long timeand I wonder What other areas of the hotel have you not touched in a long time?“said the assistant general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn.

Regarding the record, Jones said that it includes a red flag “If staff do not request identification upon arrival“, given that Security “must be a priority for all hotels”Finally, the assistant manager indicated that it is essential to look at the bed before getting into it to get an idea of ​​the quality of the hotel’s cleaning service.

“The way the bed is made can be a great red flag“If the bed was made sloppily with worn-looking pillows and unfinished sheets, this indicates that the housekeeper did not clean the room to the best of her ability,” Jones concluded.