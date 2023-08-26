The San Javier International Theater, Music and Dance Festival closed on Thursday night with its 53rd edition of ‘Salomé’, with more than 20,000 spectators accumulated throughout the 14 nights of shows scheduled between August 4 and 24. The director of the Festival, David Martínez, described this edition as a “resounding success backed by the figures and the reception of the public and critics.” David Martínez added that the San Javier Festival, which is returning to full normality after the pandemic, “shows that the performing arts and especially theater are more alive than ever and have shone this August in San Javier, where we have been able to hang the poster of sold-out locations up to four times ».

The Festival ended with a full house to see ‘Salomé’, by Magüi Mira, with Belén Rueda, one of the shows that sold out tickets, as was the case with ‘La comedia de los errores’ starring Pepón Nieto, who received the Festival in this edition. They also hung the sold-out poster ‘En mitad de tanto fuego’, and the co-production of the Festival ‘Bodas de sangre, el musical’. The Festival also brought together hundreds of people in street shows that, as every year, were scheduled in public spaces in San Javier, Santiago de la Ribera and La Manga del Mar Menor. David Martínez stressed the value that the Festival has for San Javier as a cultural industry due to its economic impact, especially in the hospitality sector, due to its ability to attract tourism.

Representation of the Murcian production ‘Bodas de sangre, el musical.’



Pepe H.







First times



The 53rd San Javier International Theater, Music and Dance Festival opted for two top-level international shows such as ‘Tenmei’, by Yamato (Japan) and ‘Carmina Burana’, by the Szeged Contemporary Dance Company (Hungary). The Festival followed its eclectic line of programming for a varied audience with proposals that have ranged from ‘La ilusión conjugal’ to ‘Manual para armar un sueño’ by La Zaranda, who like the actors Carlos Hipólito, with ‘El proceso’ and Belén Rueda with ‘Salomé’, they set foot on the stage of the Parque Almansa auditorium for the first time.

The honors of THE TRUTH best show



‘The comedy of errors’.

best direction



Andrés Lima, for ‘The Comedy of Errors’.

Best actress



Belén Rueda, for ‘Salome’.

Best Supporting Actress



Luisa Martín, for ‘Salome’.

best Actor



Ex aequo: Carlos Hipólito, for ‘The process’; and Rubén de Eguía, for ‘In the middle of so much fire’.

Best Supporting Actor



Rulo Pardo, for ‘The Comedy of Errors’.

best set design



Mónica Boromello, for ‘The process’.

better lighting



Sam Lee, for ‘Ugly illness and very sad death of Queen Elizabeth I’, from the company La Calòrica’.

Breakout Show



‘In the middle of so much fire’, directed by Xavier Albertí.

public ovation



‘The comedy of errors’.

Best Youth Show



‘Blood Wedding, the musical’, by the Murcian company August 1936.

The Murcian theater was present with the company Agosto del 36 in a program that also looked at classical theater with works recently arrived from Mérida such as ‘La comedia de los errores’ or ‘Salomé’. Works for reflection such as the monologue ‘En mitad de tanto fuego’, with Rubén de Eguía, and for historical review such as ‘Ugly disease and very sad death of Queen Isabel I’, by La Calòrica, have completed a program that, as every year it hosts a premiere by the local amateur theater group, Grupo de Teatro San Javier, which this year represented ‘The Wise Women’ by Molière, in homage to the local theater group that 53 years ago gave rise to the Festival.