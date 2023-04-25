Jesus had to fight against the conformist spirit that invades us all: “We believe that we cannot alter our reality and if we try, it is through revolution.” Jesus has learned that breaking with yourself is not the way, “it is more interesting to change through evolution, not revolution, and yoga is one of the many tools that can help you in that evolution by putting yourself at the center.”

When he was able to put all his knowledge and his own experience into words, he decided to return to Madrid and make his tools available to people, transforming what he had learned into a gift, fun and an occupation. “It took me five years to make this journey from rigidity to flexibility, because until you experience the changes, you are not capable of transmitting, or not with the same vehemence or desire.” In his yoga center in the Madrid neighborhood of Prosperidad, he captures his essence every day.

The power of people in community is a cascading effect

For Jesus people are essential. For this reason, creating a community is something that connects you with the world and, for this, it was proposed as a differentiating brand from the outset. “I like shared yoga, because the sensations experienced in community transcend and the multiplier effect is what fills me. The more polyhedral your environment is, the richer ”, he points out.

The social component and the benefits of the community are the result of sharing the backpack that each one of us carries inside. For him, yoga “is a toolbox” that he wants to share with the whole world. He believes that if we all collaborate with our own backpack and knowledge, the social welfare benefits achieved are incredible: “Sharing causes a multiplier effect, a cascading effect, which is capable of transforming the world.”

Jesus is clear about this: “For me, the essential thing is not to live with fewer things but with fewer needs, and that the perception you have of who you are and what you have is positive.” He is clear that what sets you free is not turning your thoughts towards what you lack, but towards what you have. Among those important belongings to be valued, Jesus positions time: “What is generating the greatest frustration today is the lack of control of our time.” After the pandemic, people are more aware that time is a precious commodity, “they know that they could be enjoying it, and if they don’t, it generates a lot of frustration,” he says. Going from the complicated to the essential and controlling his time has made him a new person: “Now I am happy living and I want to share it with others.”