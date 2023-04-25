The United States sent 43 specialists in the field of cyber operations to Ukraine. This was announced on April 24 by the commander of the Cyber ​​National Forces under the Department of Defense, William Hartman.

“We send defense teams and they hunt for common opponents, find tools and opportunities,” he told the agency. Reuters.

According to him, the United States sends its specialists to various countries to fight hackers. Over the past three years, cybernational forces have conducted 47 defensive operations in 20 countries around the world.

Earlier, on April 17, Republican Congressman Matt Goetz introduced a resolution demanding the disclosure of information about the presence of the American military in Ukraine. According to the politician, published Pentagon documents contain information that at least 29 US Department of Defense employees, including 14 special forces, were in Ukraine last month.

On the same day, US Department of Defense spokesman Patrick Ryder said that US military personnel are not taking part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. The US currently maintains a small military presence at the US embassy in Kyiv, Ryder said. However, these forces are located there at the office of the military attaché.

Earlier, on April 14, Politico, citing leaked secret Pentagon documents, stated that NATO special forces were operating in Ukraine. In particular, there are almost 100 military alliances in the conflict zone. The US sent 14 people there.

On April 12, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin does not know about the degree of reliability of the data presented in the secret documents of the Pentagon. However, the fact that NATO military personnel are taking part in the hostilities in Ukraine was known even before the papers hit the Internet.