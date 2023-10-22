Have a retirement Worthy implies adequate planning to make savings work. This means considering moving to a state that offers lower costs of living and has the amenities that a senior would need. In that sense, there are some cities in the United States that are better to rule outaccording to a recent study.

GOBankingRates conducted an analysis to determine which are the worst cities for retirees, considering issues such as the percentage of the population of elderly people, the cost of living, how much it would entail to buy a house and pay for specialized care. And the decision of where to live after years of work must be well planned.

Cities that are not recommended for retirees in the United States



Considering the high costs and taxes the following cities They are not the most user-friendly. retiredespecially if you have to spend a good portion of your savings to buy a new home.

This is a county more designed for young marriages, as it has a wide variety of top-notch schools. It also highlights its high crime rate, especially for crimes related to aggression and robbery, according to Niche, a portal dedicated to education.

In this case, the percentage of the population over 65 years of age is only 30. In addition, a property has an average cost of US$452,066 and the cost of living is around US$23,550 per year.

​It is a place with an arid climate where many of the most attractive activities require good physical effort. Another disadvantage is that they have a very small population, which, although it can provide a sense of community, affects economic conditions and the availability of services.

The percentage of people who are 65 years old or older is only 28.8. On the other hand, the purchase of a property involves around US$471,326 and has an annual cost of living of US$22,893.

Chino Valley, Arizona has a high cost of living Photo: https://discoverchinovalley.org/about-us/

The biggest problem with this city is that it does not have specialty medical services available and, if necessary, you will have to travel to get care.

In this community only 39 percent of the inhabitants are 65 years old or older. Buying a house involves spending around US$597,374 while the annual cost of living is US$22,880.

Although it has a good level of livability, it may not be the best option for retirees because it is basically a city where students from Arizona universities stay, so it does not offer the quietest place. The percentage of the population aged 65 or older is 28. The average cost of a property is US$445,271 while the cost of living is US$22,743 annually.

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Arizona also has a dry, fairly hot climate, as well as a high crime rate, especially theft. The percentage of its population aged 65 or older is 34. Housing costs are high, around US$474,408 and the annual cost of living is US$22,890.