Last Tuesday the Mexican team debuted in the World Cup in Qatar drawing goalless against his counterpart in Poland. One of the events that drew the most attention prior to the game was the crying of Alexis Vegawho could not contain the tears when singing the Mexican National Anthem.
It was in an interview in the City of Doha where the Diablos Rojos del Toluca squad player, and now a Chivas player, revealed to the journalist Alex de la Rosa, from TUDN, that he recalled his childhood, his beginnings and the sacrifices made to reach to this instance in his career as a professional.
“Alexis Vega tells me after the game, that from the bus heading to the Stadium he was thinking about his childhood, what it took for him to get there, the sacrifices, and the emotions were uncontrollable in the anthem. Stories that should inspire“. published the journalist through his social networks.
Likewise, the 24-year-old striker confessed how much it cost him to get to play his first World Cup, in addition to the moment in which he heard the Mexican National Anthem.
“…my family: my wife and my parents know what it has cost us to get here and then, arriving at the stadium the little skin. Later, we sang the National Anthem and it was something that I imagined since I was little. Now that the dream comes true I am very happy and very motivated for much more to happen“. he stressed.
Lastly, Alexis Vega said he was worried about leaving with a draw and no goals scored, and he knows that the next match against Albiceleste will be crucial to determine El Tri’s next destination in Qatar.
“Yes, obviously worried about not being able to score a goal, coming up several times and not being able to make it happen and well, we have to give a little more to be more forceful, that’s what marks out in this tournament“, he sentenced.
For now, it will be next Saturday, November 26, when the Aztec team plays its second game, when it measures forces against the powerful Argentina, which is hurt by losing in its first game against Arabia.
