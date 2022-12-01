The Mexican team failed resoundingly by being eliminated in the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the coaching staff headed by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino It did not give the width and much was owed.
However, in the following list we mention five Tricolor footballers who could be the best elements of the team in the World Cup.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
He was the hero of the Tricolor on the first date against Poland by saving a penalty from Robert Lewandowski and although he went unnoticed in the rest of the games, the reality is that he once again marked his mark in his participation and was the most talked about in Mexico’s debut.
He played his second World Cup as a starter and despite the fact that he was one of the elements that the fans complained about the most during the process, having lowered his level, the reality is that he was able to recover his level and lived up to being the left back del Tri.
All of Mexico knew him with the tremendous goal he scored against Saudi Arabia from a free kick, and from now on he will be a national team if he continues at that great level.
One of the best Mexican players in Europe and we will continue with the unknown for the rest of our lives about why he did not see action in the match against Argentina, the future captain of the Tricolor made his debut as a rookie in Russia 2018 and was now a cornerstone of the team.
He started in all three games and although he came on the exchange in all of them, he was one of the best on the team, he is a player who should not return to Mexico and look for a team in Europe to continue his career.
#soccer #players #Mexican #team #saved #failure
Leave a Reply