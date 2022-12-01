Last Wednesday the walk of the Mexican team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, by being positioned in third place in Group C, below the teams of Argentina and Poland, respectively.
Despite the 2-1 victory over their Saudi Arabia counterpart, the goal difference and poor matches ended up costing them dearly, being eliminated in the group stage, something that had not happened since the 1978 World Cup.
Even with the resounding failure, not everything is bad for the Tricolor, since there were some footballers who, thanks to their good performances, could appear in the next fair, accompanying others who have been pushing hard to be the new faces in the contest.
Here we present the players who should be the base of the Aztec selective for the next World Cup.
11. Fernando Beltran
One of the players that should be considered for the following calls is Fernando Beltran. The ‘Nene’ has shown that with work things are coming and once again he has become one of the pillars of Chivas.
He would be one of the strong midfielders who would be wearing the colors of the Tricolor.
10. Haret Ortega
One of the youngsters with the greatest projection for the future is Haret Ortega. The Red Devils defender from Toluca has matured and has become a complete defender.
If El Tri is looking for a reluctant center back with physical strength, they shouldn’t hesitate to call on the lanky 22-year-old footballer.
9. Carlos Acevedo
the mexican goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo He is today the best goalkeeper in the league. A lot of controversy was created because he was not contemplated by the coach Gerardo Martino to occupy the position of third goal in the World Cup.
However, it has a promising future and is one of those spoiled by the fans to defend the three national clubs in the next summer fair.
8. Luis Chavez
what to say about Luis Chavez? Undoubtedly, the best footballer and one of the few redeemable of the Tricolor in the World Cup competition.
Despite not having been totally liked by Martino on the road to Qatar, his talent with the ball meant that he was the undisputed starter.
Today Chávez is 26 years old, so he would arrive at the next World Cup at 30, being one of the leaders of the national team.
7. Marcelo Flores
Another of the footballers who deserves to be at any cost in the World Cup in Mexico is Marcelo Flores. At 19 years of age, she has a promising future in the Aztec team and is expected to be one of the pillars for the next tournament.
6. Johan Vasquez
A considerable sector of Mexican fans was left wanting to see the defender in action in this World Cup Johan VasquezHowever, Martino thought it convenient to keep him on the substitute bench.
The 24-year-old defender could lead the Aztec team for the World Cup to be played in the country. He has technique, speed and good coverage, which makes him complete in his position.
5. Diego Laínez
Diego Laínez It was erased at the last minute by Gerardo Martino ahead of the World Cup. Despite this, the “wonder boy” will have his revenge for the World Cup in Mexico, where he will seek to get rid of the thorn and demonstrate his talent and his pleasant football.
4. Jeremy Marquez
The young man would appear as a flyer Jeremy Marquezwho is one of the raw jewels that the Atlas Foxes have.
At 22 years of age, he is shaping up to be one of the elements to be the base of the World Cup Tricolor for the next international competition.
3.Israel Kings
The new footballer of the Eagles of America, Israel Reyesis shaping up to be one of the favorites to defend the Tricolor shirt.
Gradually he has been gaining a place and his litmus test will come the following year, when he demonstrates his ability with the ball, now with the cream-blue colors.
2. Santiago Gimenez
One of the great absentees from the Qatar 2022 World Cup was Santiago Gimenez. The ‘Bebote’ deserved to be on the final list, although the Argentine decided to do without his services and this made a deep impression on the Mexican public.
However, the striker wants to be the one to command the Mexican attack for the local tournament.
1.Alexis Vega
The youth squad of the Red Devils of Toluca, Alexis Vegawas another of the rescuers of this shameful Aztec team.
The striker is 25 years old, so he will arrive mature at the next World Cup where he will be one of the main leaders of the Tri.
#footballers #Mexican #national #team #base #World #Cup
Leave a Reply