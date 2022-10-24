Surely you are looking for a good movie that scares you and keeps you on the edge of your seat but you don’t know what to watch. Don’t worry, now we have science on our side to ensure you have a chilling time at home. A scientific study by the company Broadband Choice classified the scariest movies in history and here we leave you the first five positions in the ranking.

“Host”-Netflix

A group of friends hire a medium to do a Zoom session. Things seemed fine, until an evil spirit begins to invade their homes and they realize they may not survive the night.

“Sinister” – Apple TV (purchased or rented)

Desperate to repeat the success of his first novel, crime novelist Ellison (Ethan Hawke) moves his family into the home of a brutal murder. But instead of inspiration, Ellison finds in the attic a mysterious box of home movies that point to unspeakable horrors that could threaten his own family.

“The Night of the Demon” – HBO Max

Josh and Renai have formed a happy family with their three little ones. After one of their children suffers a terrible accident and is left in a coma, the couple begins to suffer paranormal experiences that have taken over the house in which they live.

To end them they will have to resort to the services of a medium and face evil.

“The Conjuring” – HBO Max

Based on true events, “The Conjuring” tells the story of how world-renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren were called to help a family terrorized by a dark presence on an isolated farm.

Forced to confront a powerful demonic entity, the Warrens find themselves caught up in the most horrific case of their lives.

“Hereditary” – HBO Max

When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, dies, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about her ancestry. The more they discover, the more they try to escape the sinister fate they seem to have inherited.