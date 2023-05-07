“It’s a fantastic first victory for Enrico Fulgenzi Racing”, said Larry Ten Voorde after the podium champagne. The Dutchman, already two times Supercup champion, has just won race 1 of the first round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia at an infernal pace and is enjoying the embrace of the team.

His landing in the Italian one-make brand was decisive in raising the level of the series, which already often thrives on high competition. And also competitiveness, as we also saw in this morning’s qualifying, when Ten Voorde still had to sweat to take the two pole positions of the weekend.

Diego Bertonelli and Riccardo Agostini, for example, closed just one tenth from the tread in practice and the battles for the second and third steps of the podium were spectacular in the afternoon, but the real difference was seen in the race pace after the Dutch did not make a mistake at the start (among other things, a rather remote possibility given the experience).

Both at the start, with five consecutive fast laps (the fifth earned him a further point and therefore the en plein on Saturday), and at the re-start after the safety car after halfway through the race, Ten Voorde showed an unreachable pace for the others, plowing a gap that was difficult to fill, despite the slightly more treacherous final laps, and the closest fastest lap remained the time trial set by Simone Iaquinta, but in any case at over 3 tenths (probably Matteo Malucelli also had something in his pocket , but the difficult qualifying then forced him into traffic).

After what we saw between free practice and qualifying, it is therefore clear that the technical key to the championship moves to the race level and already tomorrow (Sunday) at 11.55 in race 2 any response is expected which includes at least one approach from the pursuers All already at study of countermoves…