After a long wait, France Football magazine released the list of nominees for the Ballon d’Or award for this 2022 that will be delivered on October 17. This year the nominations had different criteria to be able to choose the candidates for the women’s category.
Precisely for this edition of the France Football awards, it took on new criteria to be able to choose the winner. In this installment, the analysis of the 2021/22 season will be taken into account, unlike past editions that took into account the calendar year. Another of the modifications that was made for this 2022 is that the vote was limited to the representatives of the top 50 places in the FIFA ranking.
France Football gave the list of 20 nominees for this award in which there are big names, after knowing these soccer players who are candidates for the award, we leave you the 5 players to follow after their nomination.
The Barcelona player is the great favorite, Alexia is the leader in assists in the Primera Iberdrola in the 21/22 season with 0.67, she has an average of 8.80 touches in the rival area, 0.88 goals per game, 4.45 shots on goal , 2.90 successful dribbles and on top of all this Putellas is the most recent winner of the Golden Ball.
The first Ballon d’Or winner returned to the pitch this season after suffering an injury that left her out for several months. Ada was crowned champion with Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League and the French First Division this season.
Arsenal’s Dutch striker considered one of the best strikers in women’s football gets her third Ballon d’Or nomination, she had a great season with the English team scoring a total of 14 goals and 8 assists.
Beth had a dream summer, winning the EURO for the first time with England, being chosen as the player of the tournament and also awarded the golden boot. She registered 11 goals and 8 assists for Arsenal. This is her first Ballon d’Or nomination for her.
Alex Morgan, the American forward is living one of her best soccer moments at 33 years old. She is the NWSL scoring leader with San Diego Wave Fc having a total of 11 goals, Morgan was crowned this summer as Concacaf World Cup champion, she was the scorer of the winning goal for the United States and was chosen as the best player of the tournament.
